Minister of Tourism Assures that he Cannot “Totally” Accept Costa Rica being Considered as an “Expensive” Vacation Destination

The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, assured that he cannot “totally” accept that Costa Rica is considered an expensive vacation destination.The country is currently experiencing the high season for visits, in which the arrival of tourists is close to figures similar to those before the Covid-19 pandemic, so the recovery of the tourism sector is expected to occur before 2024, as projected.

Addressing the challenges

For Rodríguez, if the country is compared to other destinations, the cost of vacationing is very similar.The head of Tourism defended that the country is working to address the challenges of the sector, such as connectivity and services.

Costa Rica is among the 10 best tourist destinations to visit in Latin America during 2023, according to the rating of Forbes and other specialized magazines.