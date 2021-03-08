More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    The World Tourism Organization Warns About the Continuous Closure of Global Tourist Destinations

    The Pandemic crisis is still seriuosly affecting the reactivation of the sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The World Tourism Organization Warns About the Continuous Closure of Global Tourist Destinations

    A third of the 218 tourist sites in the world continue to be closed to visitors as part of...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Internet and Telephone Services Will Reach 14 Costa Rican Indigenous Territories in the Next Months

    Broadband services, as well as fixed and mobile telephony, will reach 14 indigenous territories through the “Connected Communities” Program....
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    One Year After the Start of the Pandemic: 2,833 Costa Rican Households Still Mourn Their Loved Ones

    Today, a year after confirming the first positive case of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, our country continues to face...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A third of the 218 tourist sites in the world continue to be closed to visitors as part of the measures implemented to deal with COVID-19, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) revealed today.

    A report issued indicates that at the beginning of March there were 70 destinations in this situation, 30 of them in Asia and the Pacific; 15 in Europe, 12 in Africa, 10 in the Americas and three in the Middle East.

    COVID Variants generating new complications

    According to the governing body of that sector, the appearance of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, prompted many governments to reverse efforts to ease travel restrictions.

    The greatest extension of total closures is registered in Europe and Asia-Pacific due to the adoption of a ‘more cautious approach’ in the face of the persistent seriousness of the epidemiological situation, adds the UNWTO report. For that body there is a tendency to apply travel bans with a more nuanced approach and based on ’empirical data and risks’.

    The study says that 32 percent of tourist destinations require the presentation of a PCR or negative antigen certificate for travelers as the main requirement for international arrivals, which is often combined with a quarantine.

    Restrictions are only part of the solution

    According to UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, restrictions are only part of the solution. And its application, he added, “must be based on the latest data and analysis and systematically reviewed to enable the safe and responsible resumption of a sector on which many millions of companies and jobs depend.”

    The document argues that the recommendations made by governments in this area will play a crucial role in the resumption and recovery of tourism in the coming weeks and in the months to come.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articleInternet and Telephone Services Will Reach 14 Costa Rican Indigenous Territories in the Next Months
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The World Tourism Organization Warns About the Continuous Closure of Global Tourist Destinations

    A third of the 218 tourist sites in the world continue to be closed to visitors as part of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Nine Tips for Managing Anger and Avoiding Violent Actions

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The mental health of the Costa Rican population has been impacted by the political, economic, cultural, environmental, social and ideological changes caused by the...
    Read more

    Humanizing Health Makes Us More Humane

    Health GUEST WRITER -
    “The humanization of health services (it is not to say that it is doing it wrong), it is that the health professional needs these supplies, needs these tools, needs training according to the specific area
    Read more

    One in Four People Will Suffer From Hearing Problems by 2050

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    One in four people in the world will suffer from hearing problems by 2050, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned this past week, and...
    Read more

    The World Won’t Defeat the Coronavirus This Year, Warned the World Health Organization

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    It is unrealistic to believe that the world will defeat the COVID-19 Pandemic by the end of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO)...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years