    Internet and Telephone Services Will Reach 14 Costa Rican Indigenous Territories in the Next Months

    Promoting the social and economic welfare of these native communities

    By TCRN STAFF
    Broadband services, as well as fixed and mobile telephony, will reach 14 indigenous territories through the “Connected Communities” Program. 56 communities will benefit telecommunications services will be available in 87 educational centers, as well as 32 health establishments.

    As for services in public places such as schools, health centers and community centers, they are assumed with resources from the National Telecommunications Fund (Fonatel), reported the Presidential office. Meanwhile, the services that will be commercialized will work as anywhere in the country, detailed the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE).

    Considerable investment

    The program involves an investment of $ 27.7 million in the Atlantic zone in addition to $ 20.3 million in the southern zone. 53 new towers will be placed and 7 existing ones will be retrofitted, to facilitate voice and internet service, with 3G and 4G cellular coverage in 14 indigenous territories in the southern and Caribbean area of the country.

    The services will be connected between July 2021 and December 2022. According to the schedule issued by the Government, it will be as follows:

    In 2021: Talamanca Cabécar and Tayni (located in the Atlantic zone), as well as Rey Curré and Salitre (in the South zone)

    In 2022: Kekoldi, Chirripó Duchi, Talamanca Bribri, Ujarrás, Salitre, Guaymi Altos de San Antonio, Bribri de Cabagra, Térraba, Abrojos de Montezuma and Guaymi Conte Burica

