For the First Time in its History, a Woman Will Lead the National Police Academy of Costa Rica

For the first time in the history of the National Police Academy (ANP), it will be a woman who directs this general direction of the Ministry of Public Security, whose nature is police and is also in charge of providing and imparting the educational process of the different police forces that exist in the country, all with a focus on human rights.

This is the police commissioner, Mrs. Xinia Vásquez Mora, who has 33 years of experience in citizen security and has carried out functions in the Public Force, specifically in the Department of Plans and Operations, the Tourist Police, as well as in the Regional offices in San José, Cartago, Huetar Norte and Heredia.

“My commitment as general director of the ANP is to promote and strengthen the training of Costa Ricans who decide to enter this training center with the conviction of being police officers. Also, offer opportunities to colleagues to grow within each of the police institutions,”said Vásquez Mora.

A real honor

“I am honored as a policewoman to serve my country, from the formation of the police forces of Costa Rica. I urge women to trust them, believe in their abilities so that they achieve their dreams with effort and dedication, as I am doing today by becoming the first female director of the Costa Rican National Police Academy,” she added.

A career professional

The new director of the ANP, 53, is a native of Golfito in Puntarenas, where she spent her early years with her family. Once finished primary and secondary school, she decided to look for opportunities and continued on her way, but it was from San José that she began the professional and police career.

It was May 16th, 1990 when Commissioner Vásquez entered the Ministry of Public Security, where she worked as a clerk and soon after began her police career taking the Basic Police Course that is taught at the National Police Academy, where she assumes the general direction.

Professional Profile

• Police commissioner graduated in Psychology, graduated in Police Sciences and a technician in Tourism.

• She has performed functions as an officer in the Department of Plans and Operations of the Public Force, specifically in planning and operational development.

• Participated in creating the Tourist Police, where she served as deputy director and director.

• She served as deputy director in the regional offices of the Public Force in San José,Cartago, North Huetar and Heredia.

• In addition, she was head of the Department of Plans and Operations of the Public Force.