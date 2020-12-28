Golfito In Southern Of Costa Rica Invites You to its Beautiful Beaches

The Golfito area is in the south of Costa Rica and is known as its last frontier. A remote and remote region of the country. The south of Costa Rica is mostly unexplored and services are basic, but there you can experience something different compared to the rest of the bustling and popular destinations in rest of the country.

This beautiful region is located far from San José. A typical drive from downtown San José to Golfito, the main town in the southern zone, can take 8 hours or more.

However, you should not worry if you want to visit the area, because there is the Golfito Airport which is located 4 km north of the town center with regular flights with the Sansa or Nature Air companies.

Golfito Airport, South Puntarenas.

A paved runway within a greenfield may not seem like much, but what the Golfito regional airport lacks in size it makes up for in economic capacity and proximity to the port of Golfito.

Flora and fauna.

With an astonishing diversity of flora and fauna, the magnificent Piedras Blancas National Park is an important nature reserve and wildlife refuge located just north of Golfito.

Sport fishing is also another important feature in southern Costa Rica, with many sport fishermen using Golfito as a base while they catch Pacific sailfish. The best season for this is from November to May.

Its Stunning Beaches.

Golfito was an important southern port until the mid-1980s being the center for the banana cultivation region. The United Fruit Company was based here in the north of the city. Since its closure, this city has suffered great economic losses and unemployment, but with the arrival of tourism, this community is slowly rebuilding with the most modern lines.

It is a rustic and quiet place but with an abundance of hotels and accommodations, many people use Golfito as a stopover before heading to the stunning beaches of Playa Zancudo, Pavones, and Piedras Blancas National Park.

Zancudo beach.

Considered by many to be one of the best beaches in Costa Rica, Playa Zancudo is a glorious black sand beach located 20 km. South of Golfito in the province of Puntarenas. An ideal place to spend a relaxing holiday, Playa Zancudo offers backpackers, surfers and families a beautiful place away from the hurried activity and bustle of other beaches in Costa Rica. With untouched landscapes and totally natural surroundings, this beach is heaven for those who want a peaceful vacation.

Playa Zancudo is a relatively calm beach, believed to be one of the best for swimming on the southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica. However, what people don’t know this beach is an excellent spot for surfing and fishing.

Located on the south bank of the Rio Coto Colorado, Playa Zancudo is also close to the swampy mangroves with a great opportunity to observe much of the site’s wildlife. Many birds, monkeys and crocodiles are observed here.

With a 6 km strip of beach almost entirely flat, the crystal clear waters of the Pacific calmly enter the shore of the Zancudo beaches creating a gentle wave ideal for everyone to enjoy and relax.

While the northern part of the beach is calmer, the southern part has much more intense waves enough for surfing. For those who enjoy body boarding the central part of Playa Zancudo beach is ideal.

With its spectacular sunsets, this beach turns into a magical starry kingdom at night, while the small phosphorescent marine life illuminates the waters of the beach to present a unique spectacle.