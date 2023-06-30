Labor Inclusion of the LGTBIQ+ Population in Costa Rica

During the month of June of each year, in different countries, activities are carried out that celebrate diversity and the fight for the rights of people in the LGBTIQ+ community. This is made up of people with different identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientations beyond traditional conceptions.

Historically, the people who make up the LGTBIQ+ population have been subjected to discriminatory actions, either by action or omission. This despite the fact that according to our legal system, any difference in treatment based on a person’s sexual orientation is contrary to human dignity and the principle of equality.

Legal protection

Fortunately, sexual orientation, as an essential aspect of a person’s identity, today enjoys legal protection based on the interpretation of the provisions of different international instruments that make up the block of constitutionality.

The foregoing has been indicated by the Constitutional Chamber in various resolutions, for example, 17098-2021. However, the road to complete equality is not yet fully paved.

The workplace does not escape this reality

Equality of opportunity and treatment in employment is a fundamental part of decent work. However, according to information from the International Labor Organization (ILO), many working people from the LGTBIQ+ community around the world suffer strong discrimination in the labor market. And this even goes so far as to feel compelled to hide their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Although the participation of public and private companies in activities such as the Diversity March, held in our country on June 25, is a step forward in the direction of recognizing community rights, we must ask ourselves: beyond this, does my company promote and act based on a true inclusion of the LGTBIQ+ population?

Some recommendations coined by experts in the field, tending to promote this inclusion are:

Implement programs for labor inclusion and prevention of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the company.

Raise awareness and sensitize staff on issues of inclusion of the LGTBIQ+ population and practices that could be discriminatory, with special emphasis on management positions.

Develop and promote environments that promote the freedom, well-being and autonomy of all people.

Maintain an environment of respect and no tolerance for discriminatory comments, nicknames or mockery.

Guarantee the free expression and recognition of people’s gender identity.

Have clear and efficient mechanisms for reporting, investigating and punishing in case of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The recommendations

If, after reviewing the above points, opportunities for improvement are detected, we offer you some recommendations that may be useful to you:

Have a policy for the prevention and punishment of discrimination.

Review or elaborate the guidelines and practices that are applied during the process of recruiting and selecting personnel.

Review all organizational policies in order to verify that they do not include practices that could be discriminatory.

Carry out periodic training for managers and staff in general on issues of inclusion of the LGTBIQ+ population.

Promoting a truly diverse and inclusive culture implies the commitment of all people, a message of true support for the LGTBIQ+ community is one that is reflected in concrete actions in favor of labor inclusion.