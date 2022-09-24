More
    Costa Rica is Aspiring to Preside Over the UN Human Rights Council

    By Wilmer Useche
    Wilmer Useche

    On behalf of Costa Rica and in the absence of President Rodrigo Chaves, the Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that the country will be nominated for the UN Human Rights Council. This for the 2023-2025 period. Costa Rica wants to preside over this body, faithful to its commitment to defend human rights.

    “Costa Rica is not exempt from challenges and gaps for the full compliance with human rights, the construction of a culture of peace and non-discrimination, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said André in the speech.

    “We are aware that the fight against poverty, inequality, exclusion requires Human Rights. These are not and should not be a stumbling block, they are nothing less than the only path”, he added. André Tinoco asked the UN Assembly for support for Costa Rica in this objective of reaching the Council.

    Another aspiration of the country

    Another of the topics disclosed in the speech is the country’s desire to co-host the Third UN Conference on the Ocean in 2025. The idea is to hold a meeting here in mid-2024 that will bring together the scientific community and civil society to formulate innovative solutions to improve ocean governance.

    “On the International Day of Peace, we propose a Declaration of Peace for the Ocean. Let us promote a new agenda for Peace, which strengthens our collective capacity to prevent conflicts and resolve existing ones with sustainable solutions”, he declared.

    Message to Russia

    André Tinoco dedicated a few lines of the speech to ask Russia to stop its attacks against Ukraine, in a war that is affecting the entire world. In addition, he invited countries to stop excessive spending on weapons and redirect that money to the health area.

    “For my country, it is inconceivable that while millions of people wait for vaccines, medicines or food to save their lives, the richest countries continue to prioritize their resources in weapons at the expense of people’s well-being, climate health and an equitable recovery,” he concluded.

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaWilmer Useche
