Costa Rica Can Improve Connectivity and Experiences to Attract More Digital Nomads

Digital nomads seek connections and experiences that generate value, excellent connectivity and clear rules that guarantee their peace of mind while working in the country. This was one of the conclusions of the U Lead webinar with the Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (Camtic).

The top 10 of the preferred destinations for digital nomads, according to the site work for the world.org are: Berlin, Lisbon, Cangu (Indonesia), Prague, Chiang Mai and Bangkok (Thailand), Buenos Aires, Belgrade (Serbia), Taipei (Taiwan) and Puerto Vallarta. The competition for this segment is fierce, for example, Kayak highlights 6 incredible countries in Latin America to be a digital nomad: Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

What is a digital nomad?

Digital nomads are professionals who use technology to work remotely, with a lifestyle that allows them to travel and get to know other countries and cultures, in order to have a better quality of life. This market could generate income of US$3,000 million per year according to government estimates.

Last July, the Regulations to the Digital Nomads Law were published that allow the application of the law, approved in 2021, and that establishes the requirements for the entry and stay of this type of workers, whose income must be at least $3,000 monthly.

But beyond shared work and residence centers (coworking and liveworking) with a good internet connection, there are other values ​​that the country can offer and that should be promoted.

Comfort with different experiences

Digital nomads seek to do tourism during their free time, but they also require goods and services to continue their lifestyle. The way of being of the Tico and the beauty of the country are attractive, but this is not enough.

That is why, according to Ronald Briceño, an expert in the matter, conditions for digital nomads must be improved, but above all, the way in which we can add value so that they choose Costa Rica and not another destination. This can be achieved through value through content partners, interaction to enrich their life, their work and that they can enjoy our beautiful country.

Under this same approach, the country must have legal stability and certainty that defines clear rules and generates a stable environment to attract this group of professionals, said Paola Gutiérrez, professor at U Lead.

In addition to the need to improve connectivity in certain coastal areas, it is important that the country is attentive to the needs of digital nomads to facilitate administrative procedures and bureaucracy.

“If we don’t do it, these people could go to other countries that offer better conditions,” said Edwin Estrada, who was Deputy Minister of Telecommunications in the last administration.

For her part, Leonor Echeverría, a lawyer and partner at the firm Fragomen, emphasized that although all the required conditions are lacking, no more can be expected and the country must be promoted immediately as a destination for digital nomads.

Finally, former deputy Carlos Ricardo Benavides, promoter of the Digital Nomads Law, pointed out that it is necessary to see in practice if there are rules of the recently approved regulation that must be adjusted, in addition to investing in the promotion of the country as a destination.

“We have the obligation to provide them with sufficient conditions both from the point of view of legal security and material conditions so that they can live in the happiest way, and that they continue to consider us as one of the world’s favorite destinations”, he says.

Transformation of the tourism industry

Not only the Government but also the private sector must prepare for the attention of digital nomads. Entrepreneurs in the sector must, in addition to providing adequate physical spaces and good connectivity, have the sensitivity to understand the varied customs and cultures of this type of worker. They must also be more flexible to accommodate varied requirements such as early cancellations or others.