More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Create 5G Laboratories Under the New Telecommunications Plan

    Universities, operators and private companies are especially interested in accessing and experimenting with the technology

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica’s telecommunications development plan will include the creation of 5G laboratories, deputy telecommunications minister Orlando Vega Quesada confirmed. “Within the public policy that is going to come out in the coming weeks, there is a goal linked to the 5G experimental laboratories,” he said.

    Recently, a second public consultation process on the telecommunications plan concluded. Said plan emphasizes a 5G test bed by 2023. The initiative also foresees “having multiple offers of services available to the public on networks of the 5G ecosystem no later than 2024,” added Vega Quesada.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Generating conditions

    “We are generating the enabling conditions to develop them [the 5G laboratories]. I would love to tell you that we have the resources, but the fiscal situation prevents us from assuming the total cost, hence the importance of the union between private actors,” he explained.

    Universities, operators and other private companies have shown their interest. The operators are especially interested in accessing the frequencies and experimenting with the technology.

    Mario Montero, president of the Infocom sector chamber, said that while the 5G auction process is awaited, the time could be used to experiment with the technology.

    Recovery of 3.5Ghz frequency bands

    The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Telecommunications (Micitt) has just announced the recovery of 3.5Ghz frequency bands that will be tendered to the private sector so that they can deploy 5G networks. The ministry will instruct regulator Sutel to move forward with the bidding process once the bands have been released.

    In parallel, the Micitt works on the recovery of new portions of spectrum for 5G services. It is estimated that the auction of 5G frequencies could take around a year and a half.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article100 Participants Collected Half a Ton of Waste From the Costa Rican Seabed
    Next articleCosta Rica Will Host the International Gamer Event: Connecturday
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Women Tourism Entrepreneurs in Costa Rica Receive Training From UNWTO Primer Plano Program

    A total of 175 women tourism entrepreneurs from all regions of Costa Rica actively participated in an interactive training meeting
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER