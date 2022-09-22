100 Participants Collected Half a Ton of Waste From the Costa Rican Seabed

A group of 100 volunteers recovered half a metric ton (500 kilos) from the seabed of 12 beaches and National Parks of Limón, Guanacaste and Puntarenas in an environmental effort developed by The Clean Wave Foundation.

According to Andrés Bermúdez, President of The Clean Wave, the cleanup was carried out in Puerto Viejo (Limón), Isla del Caño and Bahía Drake (both in Osa), Golfito and Quepos (both in Puntarenas), Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco, Garza Beach, Catalina Islands, Cuajiniquil, Baulas Marine Park and Tamarindo Beach (these last seven places in Guanacaste).

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

International initiative

The President of the Foundation highlighted that the international underwater clean-up included more than 15 diving points along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, where waste was collected and polluted marine ecosystems.“The same initiative was also carried out in Colombia and Panama where talks were given on the importance of protecting the environment and our marine ecosystems.

It is important how the divers evidenced that everything that happened within the seas and reported the amount of life that these ecosystems hide and their importance, but also the affectation that they are having as a result of human activity”said Jason Mendez, Project Coordinator of The Clean Wave Foundation.

The details of the projects carried out by the organization can be found at:www.thecleanwave.org