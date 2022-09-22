More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    100 Participants Collected Half a Ton of Waste From the Costa Rican Seabed

    Evidencing the affectation that the sea is having as a result of human activity

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A group of 100 volunteers recovered half a metric ton (500 kilos) from the seabed of 12 beaches and National Parks of Limón, Guanacaste and Puntarenas in an environmental effort developed by The Clean Wave Foundation.

    According to Andrés Bermúdez, President of The Clean Wave, the cleanup was carried out in Puerto Viejo (Limón), Isla del Caño and Bahía Drake (both in Osa), Golfito and Quepos (both in Puntarenas), Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco, Garza Beach, Catalina Islands, Cuajiniquil, Baulas Marine Park and Tamarindo Beach (these last seven places in Guanacaste).

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    International initiative

    The President of the Foundation highlighted that the international underwater clean-up included more than 15 diving points along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, where waste was collected and polluted marine ecosystems.“The same initiative was also carried out in Colombia and Panama where talks were given on the importance of protecting the environment and our marine ecosystems.

    It is important how the divers evidenced that everything that happened within the seas and reported the amount of life that these ecosystems hide and their importance, but also the affectation that they are having as a result of human activity”said Jason Mendez, Project Coordinator of The Clean Wave Foundation.

    The details of the projects carried out by the organization can be found at:www.thecleanwave.org

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleDid You Know That “El Jobo”Has a New Trail for Its Visitors
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Did You Know That “El Jobo”Has a New Trail for Its Visitors

    El Jobo has part of Bahía Salinas, characterized by its great marine biodiversity, but also for becoming the natural border with Nicaragua
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER