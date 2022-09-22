Did You Know That “El Jobo”Has a New Trail for Its Visitors

The “El Jobo” Beach Mangrove Trail and Viewpoint is listed as State Natural Heritage managed by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the Guanacaste Conservation Area (ACG).

El Jobo has part of Bahía Salinas, characterized by its great marine biodiversity, but also for becoming the natural border with Nicaragua. This beach has gentle waves that are pleasant for swimming, combined with the turquoise water of the sea and the trees that surround the shoreline. Its crystal clear water lends itself to snorkeling.

Many ideal beaches

El Jobo has access to beautiful beaches, including Playa Rajada, Playa Rajadita, Manzanillo and Copal. It also has the Ecological Blue Flag award, due to its signaling of strong waves and marine currents, as well as signs that warn of the presence of dangerous animals (mainly crocodiles). Visible signs for both national and international tourists. Signs in good condition and properly located.

It also has surveillance and lifeguards (first aid work) on weekends and high season. Coordination and support from the Red Cross, so that there is a qualified human team to provide this service in high season.