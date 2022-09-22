More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Did You Know That “El Jobo”Has a New Trail for Its Visitors

    Characterized by its great marine biodiversity

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The “El Jobo” Beach Mangrove Trail and Viewpoint is listed as State Natural Heritage managed by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the Guanacaste Conservation Area (ACG).

    El Jobo has part of Bahía Salinas, characterized by its great marine biodiversity, but also for becoming the natural border with Nicaragua. This beach has gentle waves that are pleasant for swimming, combined with the turquoise water of the sea and the trees that surround the shoreline. Its crystal clear water lends itself to snorkeling.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Many ideal beaches

    El Jobo has access to beautiful beaches, including Playa Rajada, Playa Rajadita, Manzanillo and Copal. It also has the Ecological Blue Flag award, due to its signaling of strong waves and marine currents, as well as signs that warn of the presence of dangerous animals (mainly crocodiles). Visible signs for both national and international tourists. Signs in good condition and properly located.

    It also has surveillance and lifeguards (first aid work) on weekends and high season. Coordination and support from the Red Cross, so that there is a qualified human team to provide this service in high season.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articlePlaya Tamarindo Will Be Promoted to Local and International Tourism Operators
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Playa Tamarindo Will Be Promoted to Local and International Tourism Operators

    The event called III San José Tourism Expo Fair 2022 will take place on September 27th at the Radisson hotel on the occasion of World
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER