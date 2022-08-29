Quepos is Ready to Welcome Tourists this Whale Season

From mid-July to the end of October, visitors to Quepos, Puntarenas, will have the opportunity to witness one of the unique spectacles in Costa Rica: whale watching. Due to the abundance of food sources for cetaceans and the degree of salinity of its waters during the season, Quepos becomes the preferred area for humpback whales in the Pacific.

This wonder of nature attracts thousands of national tourists and from all over the world and tours offered by different companies within Marina Pez Vela, a complex open to the public, are now available.

Visitors can do this activity in boats of up to eight people or catamarans for larger groups. The duration of the tour is an average of three and a half hours, with a tour of the Pacific coast. Hydration and fruits are included, in addition to the necessary equipment for snorkeling in the areas indicated by the tour operators.

For all groups

The packages were designed for families, couples and friends and range from 45,000 colones and up per person. There are also more complete packages, which include sighting tours and parasailing activities, private tours and options with lodging.

Whale watching is one of the most impressive experiences that a person can appreciate and it is a special moment to share with family or friends or couples, so this year we have launched very special packages adapted to each budget. In this way we also connect with the community and collaborate with the economic reactivation.

Bringing visitors closer to the community of Quepos

Within Marina Pez Vela activities are offered throughout the year, as it seeks to bring visitors closer to the community of Quepos. Those who visit Marina Pez Vela will have access to different restaurants and shops for all tastes and budgets, as well as medical, banking, transportation services and much more. The Marina square is a meeting place for visitors, fishermen, yacht owners, crews and the local community.