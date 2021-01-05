Quepos Creates Special Certification for Sustainable Tourism Services

National and foreign tourists who visit Quepos can now choose services that guarantee respect for environmental and social standards in the protection of nature. For this, the community created the Certification of Social, Environmental and Healthy Action (CASAS). The project involves the Municipality of Quepos, private companies, NGOs and the School of Environmental Sciences of the National University (UNA). The plan assesses compliance with a series of security parameters in general, as well as regulations related to COVID–19.

Satisfaction for the visitor



“Due to the characteristics of the area, what is expected is to give tourists the satisfaction and knowledge that when they are receiving a good or service in Quepos, at the same time they watch over social, environmental and health factors in the community”, explained the project’s environmental manager, Warren Umaña. During 2020, businesses such as marinas, tour providers, and catamaran trips received the CASAS seal.