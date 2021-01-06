More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    COVID-19 Reproduction Rate Continues to Decline in Costa Rica

    A report from the Universidad Hispanoamericana indicates that there is a moderate decrease in all provinces except Cartago and Limón

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    COVID-19 Reproduction Rate Continues to Decline in Costa Rica

    The latest report on COVID-19 prepared by the Research Unit of the School of Medicine of the Universidad Hispanoamericana,...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Legalization of Hemp and Cannabis for Medicinal Purposes on the Tico Legislative agenda for 2021

    The discussion of the project on the bill that would allow the legalization of the cultivation of hemp and...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Nicaragua presents Costa Rican Tour Operators with its Tourist Offer

    In order to promote the diverse tourist offer from the land of lakes and volcanoes to the neighboring country...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The latest report on COVID-19 prepared by the Research Unit of the School of Medicine of the Universidad Hispanoamericana, indicates that the Basic Reproduction Index (RT) of COVID-19 was 0.92 in the week of December 20th to 26th, 0.02 less compared to the previous week.

    The research indicates that in terms of rates, the country went from 173.2 per million inhabitants to 163.5, which shows a moderate decrease in all provinces except Cartago and Limón.

    Cartago presents the highest RT, with 1.02, and Guanacaste the lowest with 0.78; the other provinces have a range of 0.89 and up to 0.92. Regarding cantons, those that are located in the red category are: Osa, Golfito, Corredores, Limón, Siquirres and Zarcero.

    The researchers: Dr. Ronald Evans-Meza, Roger Bonilla and Dr. Roberto Salvatierra, affirm in the report that the province of San José occupies the first place in terms of mortality rate from COVID-19, with six deaths for each million inhabitants. In second place is Heredia and third is Puntarenas. Internationally, Costa Rica is below Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador in mortality rates from the virus.

    Scheme to attend vaccination must be analyzed

    Dr. Evans commented that the scheme should be analyzed to attend the vaccination of the group of 58 years and older. “At this time it is unrealistic to think of vaccinating the entire group over 58 years of age, which would require one and a half million doses in less than five months, assuming the application of 300,000 doses per month,” said the researcher. He added that it must also be considered that it is necessary to vaccinate personnel who are in the front line of combat in hospitals and health centers.

    During 2020, this research unit made reports for 39 consecutive weeks on the course of the disease in the country, where epidemiological variables such as age, sex, geographical locations, chronological changes, among others, were taken into account.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLegalization of Hemp and Cannabis for Medicinal Purposes on the Tico Legislative agenda for 2021
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    COVID-19 Reproduction Rate Continues to Decline in Costa Rica

    The latest report on COVID-19 prepared by the Research Unit of the School of Medicine of the Universidad Hispanoamericana,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Issued 82 thousand Phytosanitary Export Certificates during the Pandemic

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, in the previous March, the State Phytosanitary Service (SFE) attended more than 60 thousand various export procedures....
    Read more

    Nine Tips to Strengthen Your Mental Health in 2021

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The holiday season has always been characterized not only by being a time in which we seek to improve our relationships and spend a...
    Read more

    15 Days is the Average from the Moment of COVID-19 Infection until Hospitalization

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    During this COVID-19 Pandemic, health services, especially hospitals, have been under constant pressure, highly compromising the installed hospitalization capacity of the availability of intensive...
    Read more

    Dryness of the Cornea and Red Eyes are Frequent Evils with the Arrival of Telework

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    If you notice that your eyes are red and dry, one of the causes is that you could be spending a lot of time...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica