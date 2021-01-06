COVID-19 Reproduction Rate Continues to Decline in Costa Rica

The latest report on COVID-19 prepared by the Research Unit of the School of Medicine of the Universidad Hispanoamericana, indicates that the Basic Reproduction Index (RT) of COVID-19 was 0.92 in the week of December 20th to 26th, 0.02 less compared to the previous week.

The research indicates that in terms of rates, the country went from 173.2 per million inhabitants to 163.5, which shows a moderate decrease in all provinces except Cartago and Limón.

Cartago presents the highest RT, with 1.02, and Guanacaste the lowest with 0.78; the other provinces have a range of 0.89 and up to 0.92. Regarding cantons, those that are located in the red category are: Osa, Golfito, Corredores, Limón, Siquirres and Zarcero.

The researchers: Dr. Ronald Evans-Meza, Roger Bonilla and Dr. Roberto Salvatierra, affirm in the report that the province of San José occupies the first place in terms of mortality rate from COVID-19, with six deaths for each million inhabitants. In second place is Heredia and third is Puntarenas. Internationally, Costa Rica is below Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador in mortality rates from the virus.

Scheme to attend vaccination must be analyzed

Dr. Evans commented that the scheme should be analyzed to attend the vaccination of the group of 58 years and older. “At this time it is unrealistic to think of vaccinating the entire group over 58 years of age, which would require one and a half million doses in less than five months, assuming the application of 300,000 doses per month,” said the researcher. He added that it must also be considered that it is necessary to vaccinate personnel who are in the front line of combat in hospitals and health centers.

During 2020, this research unit made reports for 39 consecutive weeks on the course of the disease in the country, where epidemiological variables such as age, sex, geographical locations, chronological changes, among others, were taken into account.