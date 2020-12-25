More
    Jetblue Airlines returns to Guanacaste with three different routes

    By TCRN STAFF
    Guanacaste Airport received this past weekend the new JetBlue airline flight from Los Angeles International Airport, California. This new route will connect Guanacaste with one of the cities that sends the most international tourists to Costa Rica.

    “Jetblue’s inaugural flight arrived in Liberia this Saturday at 4:59 p.m. from the city of Los Angeles and will have a weekly frequency, we are very optimistic about these new arrivals, because as the weeks progress, we have seen great interest from the airlines to return to this destination. JetBlue specifically will bring six weekly flights, and this shows how much our country recognizes the safety and quality of the vacation destination” commented César Jaramillo, General Manager of the Airport.

    JetBlue also restarted operations at the Guanacaste Airport with two additional routes. Since December 18th, flights from the John F. Kennedy airport in New York were resumed, which will have a frequency of four weekly flights. This same Saturday operations were also restarted from the city of Boston, which will have a frequency of once a week.

    “JetBlue has long been one of the leading airlines in Latin America and we are now pleased to advance our position by introducing our first international service between Costa Rica and the West Coast with our new and growing focus city of Los Angeles at LAX,” said Giselle Cortes, director of international airports for JetBlue.

    Consolidating Costa Rica’s position
    “These new routes consolidate our position in Costa Rica, where we now offer more flight options for our customers and where our award-winning experience and security measures will provide a seamless travel experience,” added Cortés.

    “This JetBlue airline flight from Los Angeles for the first time to Guanacaste, lights a light of hope for the tourism sector this holiday season and is of enormous importance for this province and surrounding areas grossly affected by the Pandemic”, said Gustavo J. Segura, Minister of Tourism.
    The hierarch stressed the importance of the state of California for Costa Rica, as it concentrates a significant amount of the tourist that the country seeks: with a high educational level, interested in nature, in knowing the culture of the destinations they visit and in unique experiences.

    Currently eight airlines have already resumed operations from the Guanacaste Airport, and this strengthens the reactivation of the province’s economy, which depends largely on tourism. Additionally, for January 8 and 9, 2021, the opening of two new routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively, is planned.

    “The opening of new routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco is another very important step, since these cities are where a large number of American tourists come from, so we are directly connecting Guanacaste with the markets that most appeal to this destiny” added Jaramillo.

    With the announcement of these new flights, and the restart of the operations of other airlines, CORIPORT (the airport’s administrators) estimate that in December the number of passengers passing through the terminal will double, this compared to the previous month. During November the terminal registered a traffic of 15,802 passengers.

    Safe travel
    CORIPORT as concessionaire of Guanacaste Airport, and a member of the Vinci Airports network of airports, received during this year the “Airport Health Accreditation” issued by the International Aviation Council (ACI), becoming the third airport in the world to receive this accreditation. Guanacaste Airport implemented the strictest sanitary standards to guarantee all passengers a safe stay during their trip. These measures are part of the international campaign “Let’s protect ourselves” developed and promoted by VINCI for all the airports in its network.

    In addition, ACI has also recognized it for two consecutive years as the best airport in Latin America and the Caribbean in customer service, which shows the commitment of all the airport’s personnel to make passenger transit within the terminal a safe and comfortable space.

