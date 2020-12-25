Every Tico has the Opportunity to vote for Keylor Navas as Goalkeeper of the Year 2020

The famous France Football magazine, recognized for being the creator of the Ballon d’Or award, now has a new voting survey out: Looking for the ideal team of the year 2020. The election includes the league championship that ended abruptly, in May, due to the Pandemic, and the 16 games currently played in this Ligue 1. This vote includes the election of the best goalkeeper of the year, for which the Costa Rican Keylor Navas is nominated.

VOTRE ÉQUIPE TYPE DE LIGUE 1 DE L’ANNÉE 2020: CHOISISSEZ VOTRE GARDIEN HTTPS://T.CO/D8L87OF89W-FRANCE FOOTBALL (@FRANCEFOOTBALL) DECEMBER 21, 2020

Regarding Keylor, France Football points out that Navas is the most consistent player in Paris Saint-Germain, who disputes the first places in the league. His rivals are Serbian Predrag Rajkovic, from Stade Reims and winner of the recent election made by the magazine for the 2019-2020 season. Also taking part are Benoît Costil, from Girondins, Congolese Steve Mandanda from Olympique de Marseille and Franco-Algerian Alexandre Oukidja, from FC Metz.

Fans can be part of the choice. If you want to support Keylor, you can vote now at the France Football link. Right now, the Tico is ahead in fan voting with a wide advantage. The winner will be announced this next weekend.

Always among the greats

Keylor has been a regular in nominations for best goalkeeper. He was the winner of the 2014 award for the best goalkeeper in the Spanish league, when he played for Levante. He was also recognized by UEFA as the best goalkeeper in the Champions League in 2018, and has been nominated among the best goalkeepers in different awards internationally.

The last was for “The Best” award, awarded by FIFA. Although he was not in the final shortlist, he was recognized as the best by several international stars, including the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi’s vote was striking after it was rumored that next year he could be Navas’ partner at PSG.