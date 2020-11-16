More than 260 companies will participate in Costa Rica’s Expotur 2020

Expotur 2020 is considered the most important commercialization exchange in the country since it promotes personalized approaches between tourism entrepreneurs and 250 international buyers from 33 countries.

Its 2020 edition will be virtual, and according to Daniel Chavarría, responsible for attracting buyers to this tourism exchange, it will highlight Costa Rica as a multi-destination country adapted to the new normal that offers a product for all of the tourism segments.

The fair organized by the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (ACOPROT) will have the participation of more than 260 companies such as tour operators, hotels, airlines, tourist attraction operators, and vehicle rental companies, who will present their offer from the 16th to November 21st.

Essential for the Tourism sector

This negotiation space is key for the Costa Rican tourism sector and is an excellent platform to catapult new businesses for 2021, the year in which we hope to see an increase in the arrival of visitors from different countries, attracted by the possibility of living unique experiences in Costa Rica,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

For his part, Erasmo Rojas, president of ACOPROT, highlighted the importance of Expotur: “We feel committed to the country and the thousands of people who are linked to tourism and therefore, have taken on the challenge of presenting the fair in an innovating format so that it is a tool that allows us to market the tourist products that Costa Rica offers and reposition ourselves as one of the favorite destinations in America and Europe”.

The technological platform to be used will allow entrepreneurs to keep a real-time record and traceability of marketing appointments. Also, according to the organizers, it represents an opportunity for entrepreneurs who previously could not travel abroad.