The tourism sector has been one of the most affected by COVID-19 pandemic, which has made thousands of people unemployed in our country. Faced with this situation, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (ACOPROT) launched an employment exchange for the sector, with more than 24 categories such as airlines, universities, accommodation, maintenance, rent a car, translators and call centers.

“We join forces to link thousands of people in the tourism sector with economic sectors that have the possibility of hiring. I expect that this platform will help people looking for work to find one that is suitable for their abilities”, explained Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

The platform is called Empleos en Turismo and allows interested parties to register their resume for free. Companies can also register and place their vacancies.

“We believe that thanks to this job bank, thousands of workers with extensive experience and high specialization can take advantage of job opportunities so that they begin to emerge, based on a recovery in the sector,” said the president of ACOPROT, Erasmo Rojas.

Citizens of eight more areas in the United States will be able to enter the country

The launch of the job bank coincides with Segura’s announcement that as of September 15th, citizens from seven more states in the United States will be allowed to enter; these are Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, and Rhode Island. Also, as of October 1st, people from California will be able to enter.

The list of states authorized for their residents to enter Costa Rica adds up to 20, since September 1st. Authorization was given for citizens of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and the District from Columbia; Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Colorado had previously been announced.

The ICT also announced that this week they began to digitally validate compliance with international medical insurance requirements for tourists visiting the country. These travelers will be able to upload the documentation online in English or Spanish, and thus demonstrate compliance with the three requirements requested by Costa Rica: Effective policy validity during the visit to the country. Guarantee of coverage for medical expenses in cases of COVID-19 pandemic disease in Costa Rica for at least US $ 50,000. A minimum coverage of US $ 2,000 for lodging expenses, extended as a result of pandemic disease.