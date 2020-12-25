More
    The Famous "Paseo de Navidad" in San José will be open to the Public on December 25th and 26th

    Don’t miss out on this beautiful holiday amusement

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The organizers of the famous “Paseo de Navidad” in San José announced new dates. The goal is for more families to enjoy this spectacular light show. It is a 2.5-kilometer route inside and outside the National Stadium that will now be available on the 25th and 26th of the present month.

    Lovers of light shows and, in general, of Christmas will be able to go between 5:20 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. weekdays and 8:40 p.m. weekends. The entrance to Paseo de Navidad is per vehicle and they are available at www.publitickets.com Each one has a value of ₡ 14,660.

    These are the items that make up the cost:
    ₡ 10,000 of operating costs.
    13% VAT
    6% for the National Theater
    5% for the Municipality of San José
    Plus the service charges for the ticket.

    For the whole family
    We are talking about the little step, the Christmas tree, the nutcrackers, the sleigh and many reindeer along the route for the whole family”, Explained Virgilio Azofeifa, from the RSTV company, one of the organizers.

    The tour takes place inside the vehicle of each family to avoid crowds. The organization added that, in addition to cars, motorcycles and minibuses are allowed, which can carry a maximum of 10 people.

    For more information, you can enter “Paseo de Navidad” Facebook site or write to [email protected]

