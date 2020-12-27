More
    Vaccination against COVID-19 in Costa Rica began on December 24th

    Nursing homes and health personnel will be the first priority group in vaccination

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) began vaccination against COVID-19 as of December 24th. The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, said that the first batch of vaccines purchased from Pfizer / BioNTech entered the country by air, with 9,750 doses (enough to immunize 4,875 people) and 10,725 more doses are expected next week.

    The delivery of more vaccines will be given weekly and the authorities will organize the priority groups that must go to health centers for its placement. “It is not automatically with the vaccine that we overcome the Pandemic, now there is a long process in which we are going to build together an immunity, but collectively that is going to be achieved little by little,” says Health Minister Daniel Salas, without specifying where the vaccination process will begin.

    New health safety measures

    The authorities released this news during a press conference held at the Presidential House, where new measures of sanitary closures and vehicle circulation restrictions were also announced for this end of year and the beginning of the year 2021|, this due to the increase in the number of infections of the SARS-CoV-2 and the saturation of the hospital system, mainly due to the lack of critical Intensive Care beds.

    The President of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Román Macaya, explained that the vaccination campaign is carried out “in layers”, that is, the populations with the highest risk are first immunized until they are all covered. The official also asked the population not to attend health centers asking to be vaccinated unless they are summoned for that purpose.

