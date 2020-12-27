More
    Fiestas de Palmares will be suspended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

    Ticos will have to wait until 2022 for it to be resumed

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Palmares is a small town that is located in the extreme southwest of the province of Alajuela, Costa Rica. It is also the name of the first district of the homonymous canton that includes the town. It has an altitude of 1017 meters above sea level, in a small valley 39 km west of Alajuela and 55 km west of San José, capital of the Republic. To the northeast of Palmares lies the Cerro del Espíritu Santo where there are colonial-era ruins of a Catholic monastery.

    At Palmares, Costa Ricans celebrate the New Year with its famous “Fiestas de Palmares”, which for years has been recognized as the biggest festivity of the year in the country with more than one million attendees.

    The “Fiestas de Palmares” tradition anchored in the heart of the Ticos

    This small town has built a reputation for hosting one of the most exciting and long-awaited celebrations in Costa Rica. At the festival, the enthusiasm is always set to enjoy concerts, comedy, costumes, sporting events, fireworks, bullfights a la Tica, food and drink stalls and the famous parade.

    Festival recognized beyond our borders

    Due to its great popularity, it does not seem that it has been around only for a short period of time. But even during this short period the celebration has become internationally recognized. It has been said that the Palmares Festivities is in second place globally as a beer festival, only behind the famous Oktoberfest in Germany; so you can imagine the reputation of this festival for being full of life and joy. A couple of drinks, a crowd full of Ticos and Cerro del Espíritu Santo, and the bullfights a la Tica, what more can you ask for?

    This season due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Fiestas de Palmares will be suspended

    Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the social environments at the province of Alajuela are somewhat sad since they will not have their traditional beginning of the year Fiestas de Palmares.

    This information was confirmed by Andrés Badilla, president of the Palmareña Civic Association, who assured that they will not carry out the famous event, nor any 2021 full of the cultural, sports, or gastronomic activities. For the first time in the 33-year history of the festivities, a health situation forces the suspension of all activities.

    “Due to the country’s delicate health situation and complying with the provisions from the Ministry of Health, it is impossible to hold mass events in the month of January, which leads to the decision not to hold the event in 2021”, said Badilla, but ensuring that, “by 2022 the festivities will return strengthened”.

