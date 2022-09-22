Playa Tamarindo Will Be Promoted to Local and International Tourism Operators

The Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT) will make an effort to promote Playa Tamarindo as one of the most attractive points to visit on the North Pacific coast of the country.

To achieve this goal, the CCTT will participate in a meeting of national tourism operators, receptive travel agencies, organizers of congresses and incentive trips, national and international organizations, multinational companies and the media, among other sectors. The event called III San José Tourism Expo Fair 2022 will take place on September 27th at the Radisson hotel on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The San José Tourism Fair Expo was born in 2018 as an initiative of the company O/KEITH, organization of events, in conjunction with the Tourism Office of the Municipality of San José, to encourage and spread the importance of the National Center for Congresses and Conventions between hoteliers, restaurants, handicraft markets and other services in order to be prepared with rates, schedules and services directed towards that market segment.

Local offer

HernánImhoff, President of the CCTT, stated that the Fair represents a “very important opportunity to promote the wide variety of options offered by Playa Tamarindo for the various groups of visitors in the national market.”

“As one of the most important destinations in the province of Guanacaste, for us it is essential that Costa Ricans know that the offer of accommodation and local entertainment can satisfy the most varied tastes,” said the President of the CCTT.

A “reference” for national and international tourism

The website:www.visitacostarica.comindicates that Playa Tamarindo has become a “reference” for national and international tourism, because it has one of the most beautiful ecological paradises in the province of Guanacaste: Las Baulas Marine Park.

This digital source indicates that Tamarindo has crystal clear waters that bathe the beach from the bay and for conserving one of the most spectacular and diverse marine ecosystems in the area that impresses with its “great marine beauty”; In addition, there you can practice water activities such as; for example, diving or snorkeling.

“Without a doubt, this beach is one of the best for surfing. In addition, there you can also practice other sports such as yoga or pilates, among many others “he points out.