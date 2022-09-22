More
    Arrival of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles Begins at Ostional Beach

    By TCRN STAFF
    This week began the phenomenon of massive nesting of Olive ridley turtles, a phenomenon known as “Arribada”, at Ostional beach, beginning the September reproductive season.

    During the arrivals, Ostional beach has restricted access, so to visit the Ostional Wildlife Refuge (RVS Ostional), it is necessary coordinating a reservation with the Accredited Community Guides of Ostional, before reaching the community, this is of great importance.

    For those who wish to be part of this phenomenon, it is necessary to take into account that:

    • The reservation procedure must be followed.
    • Visitors arriving without a reservation will not be served.
    • The opening hours of the beach are from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.
    • The maximum group size allowed is 10 people including the guide and minors.
    • Surfing is not allowed.
    • To coordinate the reservation you must contact the RVS Ostional guides.

