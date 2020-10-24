More
    Chirripó Park Will Open in December with Reservations Online and in “Bubbles” of Maximum 6 People

    Since February, the national park has been closed due to the expiration of the concession that manages it

    By TCRN STAFF
    After ten months closed, the Chirripó National Park will open its doors next December, enabling reservations through its website and allowing bubbles for between six and eight people to enter.

    The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) published on October 22nd the regulation that would allow opening, in which it is indicated that tourists will have to make reservations through the site www.serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr.

    Furthermore, the National Park would only allow reservations for a maximum of six people at the same time. However, for entry through the Herradura and San Jerónimo sectors, eight people will be allowed at the same time.

    The regulation establishes two seasons for the opening of the protected area: the first would run from December 2020 to April 2021 and the second would run from May 2021 to November of that same year.

    Tourists will be able to make reservations for a maximum stay of two nights and three days during the first season, according to the regulations. Visitors will be able to extend their stay during the second season for up to three nights and four days, according to the new guidelines of the National Park.

    “For reservations to the Chirripó National Park, the tourist may acquire his right of admission up to six months in advance, as long as he develops the procedure in its entirety,” the document states.

    Since February, the Chirripó Park has been closed due to an expiration in the concession to the Eternal Waters Consortium, which managed and operated this protected area since 2014.

    The Base Crestones shelter, where the visitors would stay, will have a provision of 60 spaces, which must be occupied before 11 am, according to the new regulations.

    A community consortium

    As reported by the Ministry of Environment, the Park will now reopen with a concession of non-essential services to the Chirripó Rural Community Consortium, which would provide accommodation, food, transportation services, among others.

    The hours of attention to the public in the administrative offices of the Chirripó National Park will be from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. at 4:00 pm

    Source TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
