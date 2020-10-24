More
    Negative test for COVID-19 Will Not be a Requirement to Enter Costa Rica by Air as of October 26th

    By TCRN STAFF
    As of next Monday, October 26th, those who enter the country by air will not need a negative PCR test for COVID-19. The requirement is eliminated for both tourists and Costa Ricans, reported Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

    In this way, the requirements to enter the country will be:

    a) Epidemiological form

    b) Health insurance

    “The air traffic to Costa Rica that we have seen arrive gradually is not being a source of contagion for the COVID-19 virus and let us remember that this is the result of the processes of implementation of very strict protocols that exist today in international airports and airlines that, among other things, require that passengers  usea mask during the entire trip and their transit through the airports,”Segura said.

    In addition, the decision is based on the fact that the protocols implemented in the tourism industry are being applied responsibly with the opening of air borders.In the last six weeks, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute has inspected more than 150 tourism companies to ensure compliance and some 133 have applied for the “safe travel certificate”.

    The country opens its air borders to all the countries of the world as of November 1st.“We seek to attract as many tourists as possible to Costa Rica, the expectation is that in high season half a million tourists will enter and activate jobs in the sectro,” Segura added.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleICT Recounted Efforts to Promote the Reactivation of Tourism Employment
