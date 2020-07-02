The Government of Costa Rica informed this Friday the entry of phase 3 for reopening of economic activities and announced that international airports will open on August 1st with flights from countries that have the SARS-CoV-2 Virus under control.

“On August 1st international airports will be able to receive flights from countries with a controlled transmission situation. There is a very strict sanitary protocol to give traceability for the people who enter,” declared Health Minister Daniel Salas at the daily press conference on the Pandemic. Salas assured that the airport protocol is practically ready, although some details are being finalized.

The opening of airports, which have been closed since mid-March, has been a request in recent weeks from the business sectors and inhabitants of tourist areas since Costa Rica is a country whose economy is highly dependent on tourism.

“We are trying to take stock, but we need a full commitment from everyone. All this dynamic of continuing to live with the Virus deserves the highest degree of responsibility,” said Minister Salas.

As of next weekend, phase 3 of the plan for reopening economic activities was enabled, which had been suspended last Friday after accounting for a significant increase in cases and the risk of contagion that Father’s Day entailed in the event of eventual parties or gatherings…

This phase 3, which will be applied differently depending on the magnitude of the alert in cantons or districts, enables shops, cinemas, museums, and theaters to operate on weekends at 50% of their capacity. These businesses could already operate during the weeks with phase 2.

Starting this Saturday, churches, and places of worship can be reopened with a maximum of 75 people present, with the respective social distancing and the mandatory use of a mask. Phase 3 also enables the opening of beaches from 05:00 am to 09:30 am, which means an extension of one and a half hours compared to the previous stage.

In phase 2, restaurants, cafes, hotels, and other businesses could already operate at a capacity of 50%, with distance measures and with sanitary protocols, and it allows sports but without spectators and under specific protocols. Bars, discos and casinos continue to remain closed and the academic year is still suspended.

Latest COVID-19 data for the Country

Costa Rica is going through its second wave of the Pandemic with sustained growth in infections. On Sunday, authorities tallied 151 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,130 since March 6th, when the diagnosis was first confirmed in the country.

So far 1,366 people have recovered, 15 have died and the rest remain with active Virus. There are currently 36 people hospitalized, the largest number recorded, of which 6 are in intensive care units.

This week, the health authorities are carrying out 1,000 tests in neighborhoods from the populous town of Pavas, in the west of the capital, to determine or rule out whether this is the first community with community transmission in the country.