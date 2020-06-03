The arrival of the Covid-19 virus has changed the life of a large part of humanity worldwide, and meanwhile, scientists have set about creating a vaccine that will help prevent further spread as soon as possible.

On websites, a variety of -alternatives- have been found that perhaps can serve the human immune system, but not to avoid getting infected, of course, everything is very far from sanitary measures such as washing hands, wearing face masks and not leaving home, unless it is to resolve immediate situations.

Recently, scientists from the Division of Biological Sciences at the University of Lethbridge in Canada were known to investigate the possibility that cannabis prevents the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 from entering the body.

The scientists analyzed 400 strains of marijuana and found in a dozen of them beneficial results for health, preventing the virus from entering the cells of three-dimensional models of human tissue.

It should be noted that the coronavirus enters the cells of the body using a receptor on its membrane known as ACE2 (Angiotensin II Converting Enzyme).

Said ACE2 receptor is found in the lung cells, the kidneys, the testicles, and the intestinal tract and the mucosa of the nose and mouth.

What does the study leader say?

Dr. Igor Kovalchuck, who is a professor of Biological Sciences, leader of the study, explained that the components of the plant constitute a potential to make people more resistant since the number of virus receptors is reduced by 73% that is, a lower probability of infection.

Kovalchuck warned that everything mentioned above does not mean that the coronavirus is cured by smoking marijuana.

“The research is in the experimental phase, so it should not be taken as a clinical method against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

The study has not yet detected the particular ingredient in cannabis that protects against the coronavirus.

According to the professor in Canada, it may take a while to find out what the active ingredient is and there may be many others, considering, that have to do with the anti-inflammatory properties present in the high CBD content.

Learn about CBD Cannabis

The CBD component of Cannabis increases cellular resistance by altering the ACE2 receptors that are the gateway of the virus to cells.

As we mentioned previously, the researchers assure that some cannabinoids present in Cannabis sativa, such as CBD (cannabidiol), are the ones that deactivate these receptors, making cells less vulnerable to the virus.

Now, cannabinoids are chemical compounds found in the marijuana plant and are responsible for their effects on the brain.

The best-known cannabinoid is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) for its psychoactive effects.

It is the cannabinoid that “places” when smoking marijuana or its resin.

In contrast, CBD has no psychotropic effects but has long been used as a complementary therapy in epilepsy or chronic pain, among other ailments.

It is precisely CBD that has shown the most promising effects against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Beyond everything, we want to remember from TCRN, that as well as in Canada, in other countries such as China, the United States, and Europe, they continue to investigate, so that a cure for the Coronavirus is found and thus avoid more infections and deaths of people.