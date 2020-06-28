In order to promote a safe revival of tourism, gastronomic and hotel companies in Puntarenas, in conjunction with the “Yo Amo Puntarenas” tourism promotion platform, have created a campaign to promote the responsible use of “social bubbles”, in support of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

A social bubble is understood as the group of people who regularly live together in the same household. For this reason, and to promote the proper use of the concept, hotels and restaurants in Puntarenas will reward social bubbles with a series of advantages.

“Social Bubble is not only an advertising campaign, it is a commitment of the tourism sector to ensure best practices in order to minimize risks and continue fighting against COVID-19 infections,” said Martín Flores, local restaurant owner.

This initiative includes training for workers in stores in order to be active promoters of the campaign, in addition, incentives between stores will be activated, where when consuming in an establishment you receive a discount or royalty in another store. From dishes to share, exclusive services, to discounts at hotels, they are part of the actions that the Puntarenense business has designed to reward the social bubbles that visit them.

“The initiative is based on the explicit request of Health Minister Salas, who has been emphatic in the responsible use of these forms of social distancing. The promotion is the result of direct consultation with businesses, proposals that will allow Costa Ricans to enjoy Puntarenas ”, pointed out Fabián Méndez, promoter of “Yo Amo Puntarenas”.

“Puntarenas is a family destination, safe, with a privileged view and the best sunsets, we all deserve to enjoy it, that’s why we are taking all measures to make your experience the best”, said Rosy Gamboa, a local merchant.

The businesses have followed the recommendations and made changes to protocols, as well as the installation of alcohol gel dispensing devices, sinks, among others. Currently the economy depends on a high percentage of the tourist activity which has been affected by the Pandemic. The initiative has the support of Both the Puntarenense Gastronomic and Hotel Chambers.