The Union of Private Sector Workers (SITRASEP) in Costa Rica announced that companies such as Exportaciones Norteñas have been strongly questioned since 2015 for keeping hundreds of workers in semi-slavery conditions and upholding a strong anti-union policy.

|That is why today, the Union and social organizations request that the country’s Public Ministry investigate 9 pineapple companies that were closed. Crimes such as human trafficking, wrongful compliance, and the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, these companies allegedly have committed on their workers.

The company Exportaciones Norteñas S.A is mentioned because it was the case that left the most consequences. It was closed by officials from the Ministry of Health, due to the detection of an outbreak of at least 21 workers infected with Coronavirus.

Representing the Ecological Federation (Fecon), Dany Villalobos, expressed that the situation, “is worrisome because the pineapple companies seem to have acted in bad faith and committed the crime of fraud by putting all their employees at risk, in light of article 127 of the Penal Code.”

Business organizations such as CANAPES and CADEXCO insisted the Government of the Republic, make provisions flexible with the sole objective of continuing to accumulate profits above the health of workers and rural populations. In this sense, the Ecological Federation insisted on its claim and from various sectors demand that the Public Ministry carry out a thorough investigation to clarify the situation.