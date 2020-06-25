Pavas is the third urban center to be declared on orange alert due to the increased risk of community transmission of COVID-19, after Desamparados and Alajuelita, three populous places located around San José, which concentrate poor neighborhoods where there is overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions. The Health Minister announced that the use of face masks in public places of all kinds is added, starting this Wednesday 24th, to the differentiated sanitary measures for these places, with the announcement of the imminent community spread of the SARS.COV2 Virus in Pavas.

It is noted that the Virus began to spread in urban slums where large numbers of people are concentrated. The other urban centers are Desamparados and Alajuelita. Orange alert districts have special regulations for businesses and companies with health permits to operate. Working hours are from Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. At 5:00 p.m., all stores closed on weekends. These restrictions do not apply to supermarkets, pharmacies, grocery stores, suppliers and health services, as well as those establishments exceptionally enabled by the Ministry of Health.

The districts and cantons with orange alert are Pococí, Peñas Blancas De San Ramón, Los Chiles, La Fortuna De San Carlos, Upala, Paquera De Puntarenas, Alajuelita, Desamparados and the capital district of Pavas.

The excepted routes of differentiated vehicle restrictions are updated, which are subject to the vehicle restriction of Executive Decree number 42253-MOPT-S of March 24, 2020:

209 (San José-Aserrí-Curridabat), 210 (Desamparados-Curridabat), 214 (San Sebastián-San Rafael Arriba de Desamparados), Route 39 (Circunvalación). Ruta 27 (Próspero Fernández), 1 (Ruta Interamericana Norte), 6 (Cañas-Upala), 142 (Cañas-Tilarán-La Fortuna), 702 (San Ramón – La Fortuna), 18 (Abangares-Nicoya), 32 (Braulio Carrillo).