Yesterday, Tuesday 23rd, several officials from the National Executive Power as well as leaders of the business sector met, after a turbulent weekend for the economic revival of the country.

According to Julio Castilla, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCCR), four agreements with the Government were reached at the meeting:

• Hold a monthly meeting to study the progress of C

OVID-19 in the country.

• In case of relevant news or possible community contagions, an extraordinary meeting will be held.

• The Chambers committed to compliance by their affiliates with the measures established so far, as well as if new measures that may arise.

• Phase 3 of the economic reactivation would start this coming weekend and any change or event of importance will be communicated in advance.

The main complaint of the business sector, especially on the part of the merchants and restaurateurs, is that the restrictions of the last weekend were not announced with enough time for it to be prepared. Past Thursday it was announced that phase 3 of the reopening would begin on Saturday and 24 hours later, the government backed down. Merchants and restaurateurs had hoped to lift sales for Father’s Day; the stores were planning to open on weekends after three months closed.

According to Castilla, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas; the President of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS); the Minister of Economy, Victoria Hernández; the Minister of Planning, Pilar Garrido and the hierarchy of Business Liaison, Andre Garnier. In addition, five business chambers, including Commerce and Tourism, participated.