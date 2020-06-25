The third phase for reopening of activities already has a date in Costa Rica and started this June 20th as announced by the Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in a virtual press conference. These actions help mitigate the impact of unemployment caused by the COVID-19 crisis in the nation.

It is important to know that this economic reactivation is gradual and maintains compliance with the health protocols issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a priority to avoid further COVID-19 infections in the general population.

From the aforementioned date, both shops and religious services are able to open their doors with specific protocols designed for each activity. The latter can only be attended 75 people at any time, keeping the distance of at least 1.8 meters.

In addition, beaches will have an extended schedule, which will be from 05:00a.m. to 09:30a.m. local time. Also cinemas, theater, parks, gyms and museums will open with 50% of their capacity as well as prior purchase of tickets and the said separation of 1.8 meters.

Measures and restrictions that remain in force

Regarding the measures and restrictions that continue in force in this phase are:

Vehicle restriction, which is established as follows:

daytime from Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 22:00, according to the terminal number of the license plate. As for the night it is for all, with said exceptions, from 22:00 to 05:00 the next day. Saturdays and Sundays, only vehicles can circulate to supermarkets, pharmacies or neighborhood stores.

Bars, clubs, casinos and gambling activities will continue to be closed. Similarly, mass gatherings, public shows, concerts and amusement parks or any activity where a large number of people accumulate are prohibited.

Similarly, it was announced that in the provinces where the state of orange alert is active, they will continue with the specific restrictions in those areas. All these measures are necessary to avoid a massive spread of the Virus.

Public institutions will continue with the same measures for their workers, such as teleworking and staggered hours. As for international borders, they remain closed at least until June 30th . There has not yet been a special statement to extend that date.

Measures that require greater citizen responsibility

Tico Health Minister Daniel Salas called on the population to maintain sanitary and preventive measures, and follow the orders of the Government, “We strongly ask the population for a total commitment to self-care and looking after others.”

For his part, the Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado stated: “The responsibility of each person is key to progress at this stage. The latest increases in cases have to do with very particular activities. The commitment of each person, family and company is key to continue in the gradual process of opening.”

To finalize the success of this third phase of easing restrictions, it is extremely important that the entire population comply with the sanitary measures and thus continue safely lifting other regulations and achieve full economic activation as soon as possible, and this will undoubtedly benefit all our citizens.