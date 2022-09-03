More than 2 Thousand Kilos of Waste Were Collected On Tico Beaches by “Urban Beach Clean Up”

During 2021 the “Urban Beach Clean Up” movement held eleven dates in different national beaches such as Playa Hermosa, Dominical, Santa Teresa, Puerto Viejo, Tárcoles, Herradura, Jacó, Puntarenas and Cieneguita, and had the help of more than 2,000 volunteers. By 2022 they aim to exceed that number with the support of various sectors involved.

“Thanks to the effort we have made in the last year with the cleanups and the dumps, we have been able to see a change in the proper disposal of garbage,” said Jousser Torres, director of Radio and Production at Urbano.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Jaco Beach is next

We have cleaned the beach with tractors, wheelbarrows, shovels and sweepers to remove plant material and marine debris from the sand so that visitors and vacationers can enjoy a safe and increasingly clean beach, added Torres. As part of the eighth day of 2022, they moved to Jacó Beach this weekend and cleaned 600 meters of plant material and marine debris from the sand.