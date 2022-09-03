More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    More than 2 Thousand Kilos of Waste Were Collected On Tico Beaches by “Urban Beach Clean Up”

    And the goal is to increase this achievement

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    During 2021 the “Urban Beach Clean Up” movement held eleven dates in different national beaches such as Playa Hermosa, Dominical, Santa Teresa, Puerto Viejo, Tárcoles, Herradura, Jacó, Puntarenas and Cieneguita, and had the help of more than 2,000 volunteers. By 2022 they aim to exceed that number with the support of various sectors involved.

    “Thanks to the effort we have made in the last year with the cleanups and the dumps, we have been able to see a change in the proper disposal of garbage,” said Jousser Torres, director of Radio and Production at Urbano.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Jaco Beach is next

    We have cleaned the beach with tractors, wheelbarrows, shovels and sweepers to remove plant material and marine debris from the sand so that visitors and vacationers can enjoy a safe and increasingly clean beach, added Torres. As part of the eighth day of 2022, they moved to Jacó Beach this weekend and cleaned 600 meters of plant material and marine debris from the sand.

     

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Source Magdalena Lopez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWhy Bugs Don’t Crash On Your Windshield Anymore: 30 Species Are Going Extinct Every Day
    Next articleTraveling in the Rainy Season to Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    www.thecostaricanews.comTravelTCRN STAFF -

    Traveling in the Rainy Season to Costa Rica

    The rainy season does not always seem like a good time to travel anywhere. Most holidaymakers and travelers seek warm relaxing weather compared to a wet one
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER