Costa Rica Will Host the International Gamer Event: Connecturday

The eleventh edition of Connecturday, one of the most important video game events in the region, will take place in Costa Rica in person on October 15th and 16th at the Costa Rica Convention Center.

Creating a meeting space for gamers, Costa Ricans, and foreigners, with a great experience. This promises to be an event in which all branches of gaming development converge with pop culture and fans said its organizers.

An international event

International guests include video game voice actor David Sobolov, who has played Gorilla Grood (The Flash), Volibear (League of Legends), The Centurion (Alita), as well as Battle Angel, and Drax (Guardians of the Galaxy, Animated Series).

Gustavo Mérida “Aquiles”, renowned League of Legends coach, Caster, and e-Sports project manager, will also participate. Ticket prices range from ¢10 thousand to $75, depending on the modality.