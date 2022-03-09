Help the People of Ukraine

Red Cross teams in eight nearby and bordering countries, including Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania are supporting people on arrival in each country. Polish Red Cross teams are distributing food and basic aid items and providing medical and psychosocial support for people arriving from Ukraine.

Please make a donation to the Red Cross today.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

This link has more options on how you can help. How to Help Ukrainian Refugees Right Now | GoAbroad.comIf you’re wondering how to help Ukrainian refugees, the best way is to donate to Ukraine charity organizations. There…www.goabroad.com

More from Bruce Callow

Canadian space educator and co-author of the books To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA, To the Stars: Guatemala in Space and The Intrepids