Paternity Leave for One Month Will Apply To All Public Employees in Costa Rica

Public Employees who have a child, or who adopt a child, may enjoy one month of paternity leave. The public employment law, which will take effect in a year, establishes this prerogative for state workers. The objective is to generate a cultural change with the upbringing of minors, at the same time, that parents are involved with the first days of newborns.

The benefit would be paid by the State and the Fund in equal parts and does not imply a reduction in disability. The measure only applies to public sector workers and not to the private sector. Previously, the Courts had ruled against it, since they stated would create more social changes that affect companies, instead of reactivating the economy.

