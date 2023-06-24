They Recommend the Protection of Mangroves as a Barrier to Prevent Saline Intrusion into Freshwater Sources in Costa Rica

The protection of mangroves constitutes one of the best strategies for the control of high tides and the protection of coastal areas against the projected increase in sea level, since they are a natural barrier against high tides and storms according to a specialist research from the University for Peace (UPEACE).

According to the Climate Change Adaptation Project in Guanacaste, which is executed by UPEACE with the support of the Embassy of the United States and which was presented at the facilities of the Hotel Cala Luna in Playa Langosta, it is necessary to prevent the loss of material from the beaches (sands) that serve to cushion the impact of the waves and maintain the balance of these sites, especially in estuaries such as Playa Tamarindo.

A natural barrier

The study by the researchers, Omar Lizano and Melvin Lizano, specified that “the preservation and protection of the mangroves in the area is recommended, since they act as a natural barrier to any oceanographic event that may affect nearby areas. These ecosystems act as anchors, avoiding possible problems such as coastal erosion.

Mangroves help stabilize the shoreline and prevent sediment loss. This is especially important in the coastal zone of Guanacaste”In addition, mangroves help prevent saline intrusion onto freshwater sources, as the roots help reduce the amount of saltwater that can penetrate inland.”

The largest mangrove estuary swamp in Latin America

Tamarindo Beach has the largest estuary or statuary mangrove swamp in Latin America, declared a RAMSAR Site, a category granted only to wetlands of global importance. In addition, the Las Baulas National Marine Park has other smaller estuaries but of equal beauty such as the San Francisco estuary and Ventanas estuary.

Voice of the experts

According to Alexander López, Project Coordinator at UPEACE, in order to improve the conditions of the mangroves, it is necessary, among other measures, to “include the variables of sea level rise and coastal erosion in the coastal regulatory plans so that they are binding for local governments, as an instrument for proper urban planning and territorial ordering of coastal areas”.

“It is important to avoid possible problems of coastal erosion, which compromise the development of coastal communities, and it is also advisable to change the construction type (constructions on stilts) given the projections of rising sea levels,” said López.

For his part, HernánImhoff, President of the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, stressed that; In addition, due to the environmental importance, the estuary of that beach is an “important source of income for small businessmen who are dedicated to conducting tours of the place.

“Every day at that site you can see boaters who offer trips to national and foreign tourists who can tour the site appreciating the natural beauties, in addition, there is also kayaking activity. In both cases the environmental impact is very low; For this reason, the mangrove swamp has been preserved for many years as an attractive option for these activities”, highlighted the President of the CCTT.