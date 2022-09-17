Costa Rica Fashion Week Exhibits Winning Photographs in the Streets of San José

Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW), HOLA Américas and the Municipality of San José joined forces for the second consecutive year to present the Fashion in my region contest, which seeks to create a space for recognition and exposure of photographers, students and fans from the Costa Rican fashion industry.

The contest opened its inscriptions for all exponents of fashion photography at the regional level and the best 10 proposals were selected, which are exhibited for a month as of September 12th in the city of San José through a virtual gallery in the digital totems that belong to the Municipality of San José.

“At Costa Rica Fashion Week we are very proud to create display cabinets for exponents and allies of national fashion. In this case, all those in charge of portraying art through photography. We are pleased to see the increase in participants, as well as the growth and improvement in the quality of the photographs. We love to see the personal development of some participants who have submitted proposals in both editions”, said María José Chavarría, CRFW Director of Communication.

Fashion in my region

Fashion in my region is an editorial photography contest, which encourages and exposes the union of urban everyday life with fashion. The objective is to establish links with the culture and approach the Costa Rican identity through photography. In addition, it seeks to make visible and promote photographers who work in the field of fashion, creating campaigns and editorials where Costa Rican design and fashion are extolled.

This second edition bears the name “The wonderful portrait of an innovative identity“, in order to seek that the proposals express the identity of the artists and manage to identify and find their voice as artists in their own daily life through the concept, technique and image.

In this second edition of the Fashion in my region photography contest, the Municipality of San José once again joins CRFW to be part of this project, supporting from the logistics, dissemination of the event, guide in the bases of the contest and its jury. (…) “The objective of the Municipality of San José to support this type of event is to collaborate in the strengthening of local creative industries based on good practices in the capital”, assured Adriana Viales, cultural promoter of the Municipality of San José.

Selected and exhibition

Of the more than 25 proposals submitted, representatives of the Municipality of San José and HOLA America, together with Karina Díaz, director of CRFW, selected the 10 best photographs for the virtual gallery.

The winner of this edition was Gabriel Loría with his UNIQUE photography, who sought to develop the theme: “The wonderful portrait of an innovative identity” through a portrait of editorial makeup, with a striking color palette and other elements present in the image. image composition.

Having won Fashion in my Region makes me feel happy, I loved it. I’ve tried since the first edition and this year I dedicated myself to creating a solid concept that went hand in hand with the work I do and what I share with people through photography. I am happy with the openness and visibility offered by this type of platform, mentioned Gabriel Loría, winner of the contest.

The selected winners

Gabriel Loría – UNIQUE Photography

Carlos Céspedes – Photography CAMI

Daniela Rivera – Photography TELEBUREAUX

Cristofer Segura – Photography PENTIMENTO X SERO

Cristian Moon – PARADOX Photography

Camila Calvo – Photography PARALYSIS AND ANALYSIS

Jose Carlo Ubau – Photography FLOW YOUR SOUL

Kenneth Eduarte – Photography A FIREBIRD IN THE CONCRETE JUNGLE

Guillermo Soto – URBAN Photography

Dayana Andrea Badilla – DUALITÉ Photography