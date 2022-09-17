How to Make Water Use More Efficient

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that billions of people will not have access to water, sanitation and hygiene services by 2030 unless the rate of progress in water use is quadrupled.

In the case of Costa Rica, although more than 92% of the population has access to drinking water in their homes, according to figures from the Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA), there are areas that have production problems due to the scarcity of the liquid.

Against this background, opinion leaders, authorities and specialists will meet for the second consecutive year to share their experiences, success stories, technologies and innovations, in order to draw up a roadmap that allows a more efficient use of the precious liquid.

This exchange of ideas will take place at the II Water Forum to be held on September 20th and is coordinated by the Water Footprint Group of the Business Council of the Pacific Alliance (CEAP), led by Mabe (Mexico Chapter) and the National Center for Water and Biodiversity of ANDI (Colombian Chapter), and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (COSUDE) through its Water Unites Us initiative.

Virtual meeting

The II Water Forum seeks to be a space that promotes the exchange of ideas that allows for a favorable impact on the management of this vital liquid in the countries of the region.

The agenda brings together experts from Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. They will offer a comprehensive vision of the challenges and solutions in the region.

Registration to participate in the Forum can be done at ForodelAgua.org. In its first edition, the Water Forum brought together more than a thousand participants throughout the event from all over Latin America and the Caribbean. This second edition will continue to impact and offer valuable information to specialists throughout the region.

Relevant data

–Water use has increased six-fold in the last 100 years and continues to increase by 1% per year since the 1980s. (World Water Development Report, 2021)

— Water pollution has worsened since the 1990s in almost all rivers in Latin America, Asia and Africa, affecting around a third of them. (UNEP, 2016).

— 2.3 billion people live in countries with water scarcity, 733 million with high or critical levels (United Nations, 2021).

— 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, live in areas of high or very high vulnerability (UNICEF 2021).