    CABEI and Korea promote modernization of the sewage and wastewater treatment plant in Costa Rica

    It is estimated that the benefited population is more than 84,000 people

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced today that it will be executing a non-reimbursable Technical Cooperation for $ 600,000 which was recently approved by the Republic of Korea within the framework of the Korea-CABEI Single Donor Trust Fund (KTF) with the objective that feasibility studies are carried out to allow the modernization and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant and the existing sewerage systems in Liberia, Guanacaste province.

    It is estimated that the benefited population is more than 84,000 people, since through said cooperation the current challenges in the area’s water and sanitation sector will be identified, the demand for sector services for the intervention area will be measured and new infrastructures and solutions will be proposed to be developed and ensure their optimal use for the benefit of the local population.

    Strengthening of the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers


    CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi explained that: «the studies will be used as fundamental inputs for the development of the project and the strengthening of the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AYA), serving as an example of the consolidation of relations between CABEI , the countries of the region and the Republic of Korea, which will continue to be of great contribution to its population.

    The cooperation will also provide the basis for an investment plan and will contribute to the proposal of a regulatory framework that supports the expansion of water and sanitation services in the country, which may facilitate the implementation of a Public-Private Partnership scheme in the provision of these important services for the population, as well as to carry out an exchange of knowledge of the sector.

    The execution of the Technical Cooperation is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2021.

