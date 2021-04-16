Belén is Consolidated as a Hub of Offices and Services in Costa Rica

The canton of Belén, in Heredia, increases its dynamism and consolidates itself as a hub of offices and services in the country. This is evidenced by the recent expansions of the multinational DHL, Bill Gosling and Cargill, located in the El Cafetal Corporate Center. This type of expansion, together with the arrival of new companies in the country, constitutes one of the main sources of employment. According to the Costa Rican Investment Agency (CINDE), in 2020, multinational companies generated a total of 19,806 new jobs, that is, 18.4% more than in 2019.

The three operation expansions took place between 2020 and 2021, which is an important sign of the gradual economic recovery that is taking place in Costa Rica and the world, specifically in the service sector. According to PROCOMER, the figures for exports of services – not including tourism – reflected a growth of 0.1% in the last quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, with a total of $ 5.3 billion in sales.

DHL increased its space by more than 2,000 m2, settling in building F of the El Cafetal Corporate Center (CCEC). For its part, Cargill chose the same park to add more than 3,000 m2 to its operation.

The expansion of the office area and the new hires by Bill Gosling constitute the latest good news for the service sector in Belen. The Canadian company, a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO), will hire 200 new workers and will thus reach a total of 500 employees in the country. Currently, the second phase of its offices is under construction in building F, also in El Cafetal, and is expected to be ready for operation in mid-May this year.

Expansion in the country



“Since Bill Gosling arrived in Costa Rica, we have had great success in building the corporate culture within the team. It is for this reason that we are ready to take the next step forward in terms of expansion in the country. To achieve this, we are looking for candidates who have a high command of the English language, strong social skills, enthusiasm and a desire to learn”, said David Clements, Vice President of Operations for Bill Gosling Outsourcing.

Companies have selected El Cafetal for growth is because the project has spaces designed to improve the quality of life of employees. In addition, the construction offers open and collaborative work areas, which facilitate integration, innovation and the development of a good, safe and ventilated work environment.

“The El Cafetal Corporate Center meets the efficiency and modernity requirements that top companies require for the optimal development of their operations. These three expansions are being developed in A + spaces, which, in addition, offer a strategic location, maximization of energy efficiency, state-of-the-art amenities, common areas amidst natural elements, spacious floors and minimal use of columns”, said Alberto Bonilla, Director of Development for Garnier & Garnier.

El Cafetal is the first free zone in Costa Rica to be accredited with the LEED® Silver Core & Shell certification, an international certification system that guarantees the quality and efficiency of buildings that respect the environment. In addition to this, it has strict and intelligent policies to ensure the health and interaction of its tenants and visitors, which makes it a safe project for the return to the workplace.

Productivity and well-being



“El Cafetal has the trust of prominent multinational companies, because it is an intelligent project that guarantees compliance with strict health protocols and also offers amenities focused on the well-being of its users,” said Priscilla Argüello, Agency director Leasing at Cushman & Wakefield | AB Advisory. Among its amenities are a yoga deck, a shopping plaza, picnic areas, private transportation service within the park and large green areas that promote productivity and well-being.