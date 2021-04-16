Ten representative films of the new independent production from Central America and the Caribbean will compete for the main prize of the International Film Festival of Costa Rica, the organizers of the meeting announced this past Wednesday.

The selected works come from Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador Panama, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, and will compete for the international award of the Costa Rican festival, which will be held from June 10th to 19th in person, under strict sanitary measures to avoid COVID-19 contagion.

Celebrating diversity



“We celebrate the diversity of voices that tell stories in our countries and recognize in them the will to narrate from different places,” said the festival’s artistic director, Fernando Espinach, when announcing the selection of films. He highlighted that of the selected films, seven were made by women, which shows the prominent presence of female directors in Central American and Caribbean film production.

The works that will compete for the main prize of the festival are the Cuban “Entre perro y lobo” by Irene Gutiérrez, the Guatemalan “1991” by Sergio Ramírez, the Panamanian “Panquiaco” by Ana Elena Tejera, and the Costa Rican “Aurora” by Paz Fábrega .

Also from Costa Rica will be “El pajaro de fuego”, by César Caro and “Objetos rebeldes”, by Carolina Arias, the Puerto Rican “Caida” by Cecilia Aldarondo, the Dominican “Liborio” by Nino Martínez Sosa, the Guatemalan “El silencio del topo “by Anais Taracena, and the Salvadoran “Vuela tan lejos” by Celina Escher.

The festival also includes a Costa Rican short film competition, with ten productions in the running. The film meeting was suspended in March 2020 due to the appearance of the first cases of COVID-19 and was resumed this year with the respective health controls.