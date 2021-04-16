Costa Rica Will Play in the Soccer “Final Four” at Denver, with Fans in the Stands

Concacaf defined Denver as the host city of the Nations League “Final Four” to be played in June. The Costa Rican National Soccer Team will face Mexico in the semifinals on June 3rd and if they win, they will play the final of the tournament 3 days later. In case of losing, it will play for third place. It will be at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos, an NFL football team.

“It was important to be clear about the place, after waiting due to the rescheduling of the event,” said Diego Brenes, Administrative Director of National Teams. One of the most striking elements is that the tournament could be played with an audience in the stands. In the United States they are already receiving fans in the sports redoubts, so it is expected that the League of Nations will not be the exception.

Doing the paperwork

The Costa Rican Football Federation is already working on travel requirements to enter the United States. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the restrictions are various and the leadership does not want the same thing that happened to Alajuelense and Saprissa for the Champions League matches.

“We are working together with Concacaf to process the necessary exceptions for players who come from Europe or any other region, so that they can be part of the National Team,” said Brenes. The Final Four will be played on a FIFA date, so Costa Rica would have its legionaries.

“We have a sporting and logistical planning for the National Team to meet again from the end of May,” said the administrative director. It is the first time that a League of Nations has been played in Concacaf. The final, in principle, was to be played in June 2020, but the Pandemic prevented it.

One year later, the 4 teams that finished leaders in their groups will define the first champion. Costa Rica entered this phase after beating Haiti and Curaçao in their group in October and November 2019. By the way, at that moment the last victory of the Tricolor took place.