More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    After an Investment of $ 400,000, the Monument of Social Guarantees will Return to the New Roundabout in Zapote

    Placing of sculptures is planned for the month of May

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is….Nature in its Purest Form

    After so many months without being able to move with full freedom, it is to hear the word travel...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Popular Spanish Travel Program to Include Costa Rica in its Next Season

    “Planeta Calleja”, from the Spanish television network Cuatro, concluded recordings on Costa Rican soil together with the actor Antonio...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    After an Investment of $ 400,000, the Monument of Social Guarantees will Return to the New Roundabout in Zapote

    After investing $ 400,000 in its restoration, the monument of Social Guarantees will be located again in the new...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    After investing $ 400,000 in its restoration, the monument of Social Guarantees will be located again in the new roundabout and overpass in Zapote. The National Highway Council (Conavi) reported that the final stage of restoration had already been entered, which had to be done after the damage suffered by the sculptures due to a fatal traffic accident that occurred in September 2018.

    The Conavi engineer, in charge of the project, Carlos Jiménez, said that “the work has been intense” and that all the sculptures have been intervened, which underwent a welding treatment, metal restoration and finishing. The monument is expected to return to Zapote next May. The official added that the cost invested in the restoration was included in the contract with Unops for the supervision of the viaduct that was built in the area, which was inaugurated in March 2020. and that had a cost of $ 17.6 million.

    The eight bronze sculptures were also subjected to a process of internal stabilization of the metal, elimination of impurities, external cleaning and welding of cracks. This work began in September 2020, after months of neglect, and the work was supervised by the Costa Rican sculptor, Ólger Villegas, the artist who created the monument.

    The artist’s opinion

    “I’m calm because if they (Renoir) don’t do it, it would be extremely difficult. They are doing the impossible because the best remains, in the best way. The only thing that hurts me is not having enough health to collaborate with them,” said Villegas, an 86-year-old sculptor from Ramón. The monument of Social Guarantees was inaugurated on September 15, 1993, in the administration of Rafael Ángel Calderón Fournier. The work is made of bronze and was made in order to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Social Guarantees in our country.

    The monument is made up of five sculptures divided into three groups, one of them is the former president of the Republic, Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia, a student and a peasant who represent the creation of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the Code of work.

    There is also another group that represents Social Security, where a woman is observed on the lap of a man and finally there is a third group that is made up of a woman, a man and a child, who together build a house. This last group was the most damaged by the traffic accident and represents the fight for decent housing.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceKristin Hidalgo
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Will Play in the Soccer “Final Four” at Denver, with Fans in the Stands
      Next articlePopular Spanish Travel Program to Include Costa Rica in its Next Season
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica is….Nature in its Purest Form

      After so many months without being able to move with full freedom, it is to hear the word travel...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica, the Best Place to Retire with Excellent Weather Year-round

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      In the land of “Pure Life”, with great weather year-round, expats from North America and Europe report that they can be more outside, feel...
      Read more

      If You Dream of Living in Costa Rica, There Has Never Been a Better Time To Do So

      Culture & Lifestyle German Carias -
      Due mainly to its recognized social stability, Costa Rica began since the 90s to emerge as an ideal country to visit, retire or live...
      Read more

      Artistic Project Seeks to Camouflage Window Grills With Plants to Beautify the City of San José

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Dressing the window grills that are in the Tico capital with vines, climbing plants and native species, is the objective of the project "San...
      Read more

      International Dance Day: Living Expression of a Country’s Culture

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      The world enjoys different forms of artistic manifestations, which vary in many cases according to the culture, customs and idiosyncrasies of each region. In...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »