    Updated:

    Popular Spanish Travel Program to Include Costa Rica in its Next Season

    With a great message of sustainability and biodiversity

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Planeta Calleja”, from the Spanish television network Cuatro, concluded recordings on Costa Rican soil together with the actor Antonio Resines for the start of its fourth season. The production team lived unique experiences in Tortuguero, the Pacuare River, Turrialba, the Irazú Volcano and other destinations.

    The approach with the natural and tourist beauties, the biodiversity of Costa Rica and the unique experiences, will be part of the contents that the Spanish and world audience will see in one of the programs of the fourth season of the renowned television network .

    Jesús Calleja, presenter, creator and producer of this program, explored some destinations in our country from April 05 to 12. On this occasion, Calleja shared his experiences with the famous Spanish film, television and theater actor Antonio Resines, winner of the Goya award.

    Together they were amazed by the intense biodiversity of the Tortuguero canals, increased their adrenaline levels by rafting on the Pacuare River, visited a coffee plantation in Turrialba, enjoyed an adventurous descent in the middle of a waterfall and faced the visual majesty of the Irazú Volcano. Throughout the tour they got to know the Costa Rican gastronomy and some cultural elements.

    A country that has everything you are looking for

    “Costa Rica is so interesting, so beautiful and with so many things to do, that we will definitely return. It is a country that has everything we are looking for: nature, a great message of sustainability, biodiversity, the way to manage the country according to its resources and it is a clear example of how the rest of the world should do it. People who are thinking about where they are going on vacation, without a doubt should have Costa Rica on their list,” said Jesús Calleja at the end of his recording trip on Costa Rican soil.

    Calleja insisted that “this is a country where you can come alone, with your partner, but above all with your family so that new generations know how to protect and care for nature, this country is an example.”

    Reconnection with the Spanish market

    According to Ireth Rodríguez, Head of Promotion of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, the coordination of the visit of the Planeta Calleja program is part of the work with international press and European public relations team, in charge of identifying strategic opportunities with journalists from high-reach media of the main source markets in Europe, North America and others.

    “Currently, we are promoting Costa Rica as a natural sanctuary, biosecure and with a tourism sector that applies health protocols to allow travelers to reconnect with what is essential, enjoying unique experiences,” she concluded.

    Planeta Calleja is a television space dedicated to travel, where the presenter travels around the world accompanied by a celebrity from Spanish cinema, television or theater and has a high audience in Spain and other countries. Just over two years ago, the production visited Costa Rican soil for the first time, specifically Guanacaste, accompanied by the famous Spanish fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.

    Although the start of its fourth season has already been officially announced in the Spanish media, the final result of the visit to Costa Rica is expected to be broadcast in the coming months.

      Source: TCRN Staff
      Via: Beleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Will Play in the Soccer “Final Four” at Denver, with Fans in the Stands
