    Costa Rica is….Nature in its Purest Form

    The Land of Pure Life is truly a natural Paradise

    By TCRN STAFF
    After so many months without being able to move with full freedom, it is to hear the word travel and immediately our faces light up and we are filled with energy. Even more so if we talk about a destination like Costa Rica, a country with an overflowing nature in which we can reconnect with ourselves and enjoy the great variety of ecosystems: dry, humid, rainy tropical forests … but also volcanoes, mighty rivers and lush beaches. What more could you want?

    And, according to renowned global travel agencies, if this country is known for something, it is for its enormous biodiversity. It stands out for having more than 50% of the territory as a natural reserve or protected area and representing 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity. Scientists from around the world have come to call this destination a “Living Eden.”

    But what are those essential places that you must visit on your trip to Costa Rica?
    One of them is the Corcovado National Park where you will find a wonderful combination of beaches and tropical forest, very similar to what you could find in the Amazon. Isla del Caño offers you all of the above and, as if that were not enough, also pre-Columbian archaeological remains. In addition, there you can dive among the reefs with rays, turtles and sharks.

    If your passion is surfing and you want to take advantage of your trip to Costa Rica to get on the board, you should not miss the Nicoya peninsula with towns worth visiting, such as Montezuma or Tambor. In addition, this place has the peculiarity of being one of the five blue zones in the world, that is, one of the places where people live the longest. There are many even over a hundred years old.

    And speaking of blues, the Rio Celeste is another of Costa Rica’s natural wonders. It is formed from the union of two rivers with different mineral content coming from the slopes of the Tenorio Volcano. Hence the blue tone of the waters, an image so many times photographed.

    And from the Tenorio National Park we go to the Poás Volcano National Park, the most visited in the country. It is located just 50 kilometers from the capital, San José. It is an active stratovolcano 2,708 meters high and is surrounded by spectacular nature. The last eruption was in April 2017.

    Another of the most recommended parks is the Arenal Volcano National Park. There you can trek through lava trails, cross hanging bridges and, of course, admire the great protagonist: the Arenal volcano.

    The Tortuguero National Park is also a mandatory stop. As you can guess, this area is home to several species of turtles, including the green turtle that spawns on its beaches and is in danger of extinction.

    Paradise for nature lovers


    And is that Costa Rica is paradise for animal lovers. The sloth, the capuchin monkey, the howler monkey, the toucan, the green frog, the pelican … are just some examples of the immense variety of fauna that it hosts.

    As if this were not enough, according to the World Happiness Report, it is one of the happiest countries in the world. Ticos are in love with their home and are always friendly and willing to help any traveler who steps on their land, so a trip to this destination promises to be a truly enriching experience in which you will return renewed and loaded with their famous Pura Vida! .

    Source
    Via
