For lovers of tourism and exotic travel, this year 2020 will be remembered like no other. Most countries in the world had to set up travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that still afflicts the world today.

Traveler heart



That desire to travel the world, know different places and mix with other cultures is an inexplicable sensation, the love of traveling, knowing, interacting with other lands, is an endless passion.

One of the hardest elements of the sanitary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 was precisely staying at home, and for those of us who are lovers of rediscovering every corner of this beautiful planet, this was one of the hardest measures. Having a traveling heart is the one that beats with more force to rediscover such fascinating and unique destinations on the planet as Costa Rica.

Costa Rica is a magical land. It is propitious to think and imagine that the days when it was totally deserted, complying with the measures of the World Health Organization, it was on “vacation” regenerating, reborn to present its best splendor and invite you to come back and enjoy.



There are many tourists who visit our country at different times of the year, one of the most numerous being the Canadians. They have been re-allowed to enter Costa Rica as of last August. Here we show you the most visited sites in Costa Rica by Canadians.

Most visited sites

Tamarindo

This fishing village, located in the province of Guanacaste is known for its beaches with strong waves and is one of the most famous tourist places for Canadians for its paradisaical offer, maintaining a relaxed atmosphere the year round.

Tortuguero National Park

Tortuguero National Park is a protected natural space. Its beaches are famous for various sea turtles. They excavate their nests in the sand, that is quite a spectacle for Canadian tourists who are fascinated by this. Since it is known for being one of the most important places in the Costa Rican Caribbean for the spawning of sea turtles, such as the leatherback turtle, the green turtle and the hawksbill turtle.

La Fortuna-Arenal Volcano

The Arenal Volcano is a fascinating natural wonder and a tourist place that Canadians do not stop visiting for all the wonders that this place offers. It is distinguished worldwide for being one of the most perfect conical volcanoes. Its surroundings have ideal places for lovers of relaxation, nature and even adrenaline. You can visit the Arenal Volcano National Park and other natural beauties such as Lake Arenal and La Fortuna Waterfall.

Manuel Antonio National Park

It is one of the tourist places in Costa Rica known as an earthly paradise located south of Quepos on the Pacific coast.

One of the most important places that Canadians visit is this National Park since it is an adventure to know every corner; It has an area of ​​1,625 hectares in the land part and 55,000 hectares in the marine part and one of its main attractions is its humid tropical forest where species of flora and fauna in danger of extinction live. Rio Celeste. Alajuela province.

This slope is located at the foot of the Tenorio Volcano Park, it has a beauty that seems taken from the best few of fantasies, one of the attractions for which many tourists want to know it.

The Rio Celeste is a blue lagoon and hot springs where you can enjoy a bath with sulfur mud that is very good for the skin.

Finally, do not have the slightest doubt Costa Rica is the best destination you can choose right now for tourism.