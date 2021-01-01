More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Exotic Sites Most Canadians Visit in Costa Rica

    Many fascinating and diverse options available for all visitors

    By TCRN STAFF
    44
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Ticas among the 100 Young Leaders of Biotechnology in Latin America

    Allbiotech, the organization that promotes the development of biotechnology and the bioeconomy in Latin America, makes a selection each...
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    The Central American Athletics Championship Took Place this Monday and Tuesday

    With the participation of the Pan-American 100-meter hurdles champion, the Tica Andrea Vargas, the Central American Athletics Championship took...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Dishes Conquer Canadian Palates

    Costa Rican gastronomy is one of the great pleasures that you can grant yourself when arriving in Costa Rica....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    For lovers of tourism and exotic travel, this year 2020 will be remembered like no other. Most countries in the world had to set up travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a pandemic that still afflicts the world today.

    Traveler heart


    That desire to travel the world, know different places and mix with other cultures is an inexplicable sensation, the love of traveling, knowing, interacting with other lands, is an endless passion.

    One of the hardest elements of the sanitary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 was precisely staying at home, and for those of us who are lovers of rediscovering every corner of this beautiful planet, this was one of the hardest measures. Having a traveling heart is the one that beats with more force to rediscover such fascinating and unique destinations on the planet as Costa Rica.

    Costa Rica is a magical land. It is propitious to think and imagine that the days when it was totally deserted, complying with the measures of the World Health Organization, it was on “vacation” regenerating, reborn to present its best splendor and invite you to come back and enjoy.


    There are many tourists who visit our country at different times of the year, one of the most numerous being the Canadians. They have been re-allowed to enter Costa Rica as of last August. Here we show you the most visited sites in Costa Rica by Canadians.

    Most visited sites

    Tamarindo
    This fishing village, located in the province of Guanacaste is known for its beaches with strong waves and is one of the most famous tourist places for Canadians for its paradisaical offer, maintaining a relaxed atmosphere the year round.

    Tortuguero National Park
    Tortuguero National Park is a protected natural space. Its beaches are famous for various sea turtles. They excavate their nests in the sand, that is quite a spectacle for Canadian tourists who are fascinated by this. Since it is known for being one of the most important places in the Costa Rican Caribbean for the spawning of sea turtles, such as the leatherback turtle, the green turtle and the hawksbill turtle.

    La Fortuna-Arenal Volcano
    The Arenal Volcano is a fascinating natural wonder and a tourist place that Canadians do not stop visiting for all the wonders that this place offers. It is distinguished worldwide for being one of the most perfect conical volcanoes. Its surroundings have ideal places for lovers of relaxation, nature and even adrenaline. You can visit the Arenal Volcano National Park and other natural beauties such as Lake Arenal and La Fortuna Waterfall.

    Manuel Antonio National Park
    It is one of the tourist places in Costa Rica known as an earthly paradise located south of Quepos on the Pacific coast.
    One of the most important places that Canadians visit is this National Park since it is an adventure to know every corner; It has an area of ​​1,625 hectares in the land part and 55,000 hectares in the marine part and one of its main attractions is its humid tropical forest where species of flora and fauna in danger of extinction live. Rio Celeste. Alajuela province.
    This slope is located at the foot of the Tenorio Volcano Park, it has a beauty that seems taken from the best few of fantasies, one of the attractions for which many tourists want to know it.
    The Rio Celeste is a blue lagoon and hot springs where you can enjoy a bath with sulfur mud that is very good for the skin.
    Finally, do not have the slightest doubt Costa Rica is the best destination you can choose right now for tourism.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleInternationalization of Costa Rican Architecture, Engineering and Construction Services is Promoted
    Next articleTico Dishes Conquer Canadian Palates
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Ticas among the 100 Young Leaders of Biotechnology in Latin America

    Allbiotech, the organization that promotes the development of biotechnology and the bioeconomy in Latin America, makes a selection each...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Coastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) reported that coastal hotels qualify as "excellent" the occupancy for the end and beginning of the year, despite...
    Read more

    From an Ice Castle to a Paradise with a Woman’s Name

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The experience of traveling is simply an inexplicable great sensation. The world offers scenarios for all tastes: tropical climates, lush beaches, snow and volcanoes....
    Read more

    Golfito In Southern Of Costa Rica Invites You to its Beautiful Beaches

    Travel Gerardo Mendez -
    The Golfito area is in the south of Costa Rica and is known as its last frontier. A remote and remote region of the...
    Read more

    Juan Santamaría Airport will inaugurate three routes between Costa Rica and the United States in the next days

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Juan Santamaría Airport
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica