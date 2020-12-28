More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Coronavirus Pandemic Reaches Antarctica

    Now a truly global Pandemic

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Modern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America

    colonial Latin America
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    First Costa Ricans Received the Vaccine against COVID-19

    In Costa Rica, this past December 24th at 10:30 a.m., the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    More than 15 thousand Tourists coming to Costa Rica have purchased INS Travel Insurance

    Since August 1st, when Costa Rica announced the gradual opening of its air borders, until December 15th, 15,972 tourists...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    An outbreak of Coronavirus with up to 36 infected was detected at the base maintained by the Chilean Army in Antarctica, the only continent that remained free of the virus, that institution confirmed this week.

    The Chilean Army detailed in a statement that in recent days personnel from the “Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme” Antarctic Base presented symptoms associated with COVID-19, for which it was decided to evacuate them.

    After undergoing a medical check-up and the administration of a PCR test (swabbing), it was found that “36 men were found to be positive for COVID-19, of which 26 correspond to Army personnel and 10 are civilians from a contractor company that was carrying out scheduled maintenance work at the Antarctic base,” the statement said. All are isolated and constantly monitored, “achieving so far a favorable diagnosis and without any complications associated with COVID-19,” added the institution.

    Ship carried the Virus


    The contagion dates back to the recent visit to the base of the ship “Sargento Aldea” of the Chilean Navy, which carried out between November 27th and December 10th logistical support tasks. After finishing its mission and arriving at the port of Talcahuano (south) on December 16th, three positive cases were detected out of a total of 208 crew members.

    After the confirmation of the cases, all the ship’s crew were quarantined on board the ship in Talcahuano. They are also “in good health and complying with current health protocols.” Previously, positive cases had already been detected in the personnel who disembarked in the city of Punta Arenas (south) on December 10th, according to the Chilean Navy in another statement.

    Testing was carried out


    Before sailing and as a precautionary measure, “the entire crew of the ship had to undergo a PCR test. Once its result was known, and it was confirmed that the entire crew of the ship had resulted in a Negative PCR, the unit set sail from that city to the Antarctic continent”.

    Until now, Antarctica was one of the few places in the world that remained free of Coronavirus, after controls were increased and all tourist trips were canceled. It was also decided to transfer non-essential personnel and prohibit contact between the nearly 40 international bases based there.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articlePublic Restrictions in Costa Rica for the End of the Year and January 2021
    Next articleMore than 15 thousand Tourists coming to Costa Rica have purchased INS Travel Insurance
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Modern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America

    colonial Latin America
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Modern Human DNA Reveals Forgotten Stories of Latin America

    News Beleida Delgado -
    colonial Latin America
    Read more

    More than 15 thousand Tourists coming to Costa Rica have purchased INS Travel Insurance

    News Beleida Delgado -
    Since August 1st, when Costa Rica announced the gradual opening of its air borders, until December 15th, 15,972 tourists purchased traveler insurance from the...
    Read more

    Christmas, In The Tico Style

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Living Christmas in the tropics is an experience for those of us who associate these dates with the cold, the snow, the lit chimneys ...
    Read more

    Tico Project Wins Regional Competition to Reduce Food Waste

    News TCRN STAFF -
    BioEmpaques
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »