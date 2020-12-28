Public Restrictions in Costa Rica for the End of the Year and January 2021

In the framework of the end of the year 2020 and New Year 2021 and in the face of the national emergency due to COVID-19, the Government of the Republic established the following regulations for the general public:

On Thursday, December 31st, vehicles will not be able to circulate after 7 p.m. During the day, only authorized plates may circulate. Likewise, establishments with a public health permit will be closed as of 7:00 p.m. and until 5:00 a.m. The list of exceptions will be maintained (supermarkets, medical centers, home delivery, hotels, among others). On Friday 1st; Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of January the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

January



During the first two weeks of January (from Monday 4th to Sunday 17th) there will be a reduction in the capacity of bars and casinos to 25%, the national parks will be able to operate with a capacity of 50%, and the beaches are only enabled from 5:00 am to 2:30 pm.

As of January 9th and during the remaining weekends of the month, even (numbered) plates may circulate on Saturdays and odd (numbered) plates on Sunday.

Learn about the COVID alerts in your canton at: presidencia.go.cr/alertas