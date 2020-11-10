More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Vehicle Circulation Restriction will be Extended throughout November, according to a new Update

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vehicle Circulation Restriction will be Extended throughout November, according to a new Update

    The vehicle circulation restriction measures that are applied at the national level will be maintained throughout the...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Ricans may join the “Challenge: 21 Days of Meditation”

    The international foundation "The Art of Living" organizes the "Challenge: 21 Days...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Fewer Weddings but also Less Divorces during the Pandemic in Costa Rica

    Alejandra and Gerardo had everything ready for the wedding: wedding dress, full...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The vehicle circulation restriction measures that are applied at the national level will be maintained throughout the month of November, according to the new update published in the official government newspaper La Gaceta.

    The decrees published modifies the effective dates and extends their application for the next four weeks: “The validity of this measure will be reviewed and updated in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of COVID-19“, it is indicated in the document signed by the president of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and the Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez Mata.

    The application of the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction establishes impediments of private vehicles circulation in two schedules, in the daytime it is based on the last license plate number of the vehicles and does not allow to circulate on a weekday. For weekends, the measure was recently removed. At night, circulation is prevented from 10 p.m. and until 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and for Saturday and Sunday, the restriction starts one hour before (9 p.m.).

    The measure is maintained despite the fact that the authorities have not been able to demonstrate with technical studies how effective it is. Even the Ombudsman’s Office the Health and Transport Ministries for the documents that support maintaining the restriction, however, they still have not received a response.

    In addition, other documents provided by the authorities at the request of some national assembly deputies who also question the measure, the Health Ministry based its arguments on international studies.

    Questions about the validity of the vehicle circulation restriction increase daily, mainly if it is taken into account that more and more trade and border openings are taking place.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Ricans may join the “Challenge: 21 Days of Meditation”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vehicle Circulation Restriction will be Extended throughout November, according to a new Update

    The vehicle circulation restriction measures that are applied at the national level will be maintained throughout the...
    Read more
    Featured Event

    Costa Ricans may join the “Challenge: 21 Days of Meditation”

    TCRN STAFF -
    The international foundation "The Art of Living" organizes the "Challenge: 21 Days of Meditation", which seeks to...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Fewer Weddings but also Less Divorces during the Pandemic in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Alejandra and Gerardo had everything ready for the wedding: wedding dress, full suit, souvenirs, an all-inclusive room;...
    Read more
    Environment

    Project “Footprint of the Future” will plant 200,000 trees in the Costa Rican North Zone

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Government, together with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), launched the project: "Huella del Futuro" (Footprint...
    Read more
    News

    Kamala Harris will be the first African American Woman to be Vice President of the United States

    TCRN STAFF -
    Kamala Harris embodies the dream for Democrats: to become America's first female vice president. Harris comes to the spotlight with the dynamism...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Kamala Harris will be the first African American Woman to be Vice President of the United States

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Kamala Harris embodies the dream for Democrats: to become America's first female vice president. Harris comes to the spotlight with the dynamism...
    Read more

    Government may Decree a National Emergency due to the Consequences of Tropical Storm Eta

    News TCRN STAFF -
    To speed up access to resources for repairing the damage caused by the heavy rains of the last week, the Government of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Salutes the American People for its New President

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica today greeted the American people for its electoral process and congratulated Joseph Biden, who visited...
    Read more

    Joe Biden Wins US Presidency

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Joe Biden is the next President of the United States, after securing victory in the state of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »